5 NFL QBs with the most wins at their home stadium ft. Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger went out in style on Monday night as what was widely believed to be his final NFL start at Heinz Field climaxed in a 26-14 win for his Pittsburgh Steelers. Though it's likely no playoff trip awaits the presumably retiring Roethlisberger, he was at least able to give a Steel City crowd that lived and died by his every NFL move one last thrill in the form of a win over divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns. It was his 93rd, and likely final, regular season win at Heinz Field, which opened three years prior to his NFL debut in 2001.

Roethlisberger ends his career in the top five of a unique NFL metric

Roethlisberger's last stand had SK thinking: which quarterbacks have had the most success in their respective home stadiums? We look back at the top five below, ranking quarterbacks by their win tallies at certain stadiums...

#5 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (86 wins at Lambeau Field)

Roethlisberger better not get too comfortable in his spot, as Rodgers could be passing him this time next season... if he decides to stay, that is. The possible MVP-to-be has earned 86 wins at Lambeau, the most recent coming in the NFL's Week 17 Sunday night showcase against Minnesota, which wrapped up homefield advantage in the NFC playoffs. Of note, Rodgers cashed in on an opportunity to make Packers history at Lambeau on Christmas Day, setting the team record for touchdown passes with his 443rd going to Allen Lazard.

Favre shown during a 2005 NFC playoff game at Lambeau (Photo: Getty)

#4 - Brett Favre, Green Bay (91 wins at Lambeau Field)

Fans of most NFL teams would give up their left arms for the mere dream of having consecutive franchise quarterbacks carry on what's been nearly three decades of uninterrupted success. It's a reality only in Green Bay, which has previously enjoyed 16 years of Favre at the helm before giving way to Rodgers. No Favre franchise record appears safe anymore in Titletown, as Rodgers could likewise pass him up this time next year... though he seems more than content with echoing Favre's will-or-won't-he routines he often pulled in the latter stages of his green and yellow career.

#3 - Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh (93 wins at Heinz Field)

It was perhaps all too appropriate that Roethlisberger's final NFL win in Pittsburgh came against rivals Cleveland Browns, who showcased their 28th different starting quarterback since he took over the franchise reins in 2004.

Heinz Field, in fact, wasn't the only stadium where Roethlisberger stood at the top of the quarterback wins list: until last season, he was the all-time winningest thrower at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium and moves on with a 25-3-1 record against Pittsburgh's supposed rival.

