5 underrated NFL quarterbacks of all time

The modern NFL is dominated by passing endeavors, a league where having a sustainable, high-profile franchise quarterback is a necessity to remain relevant.

There is nothing more that needs to be said about the all-time champions of the game — Brady, Montana, your choice of Manning — but there are some legendary throwers who deserve a better legacy than the one written by amateur and expert observers alike. We take a look...

Ken Anderson during his time as the Jacksonville Jaguars QB/WR coach

Ken Anderson

On nearly every list concerning the records of NFL quarterbacks who aren't in the Hall of Fame, Anderson is at or near the top. Anderson spent 16 years (1971-86) as the Cincinnati Bengals' franchise man, leading the team to one of the most lucrative stretches in franchise history, one that included their first Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 1981-82 season, a campaign that also saw him earn the NFL's MVP honor.

Under future 49ers head coach Bill Walsh, Anderson became one of the first practitioners of the West Coast offense. In an era where passing records fall like dominoes, one of Anderson's best marks (his completion rate of 70.6 percent in 1982) stood for 29 years before it was broken by Drew Brees.

Though Canton has yet to call, Anderson earned a Super Bowl ring as a quarterbacks coach with his former divisional rivals from Pittsburgh.

