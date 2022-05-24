5 current superstar NFL quarterbacks who will likely retire without a Super Bowl win

Every NFL season is a war of attrition. Players are never truly injury free and with the league adding an extra week last season, the battle to make the playoffs is that much more difficult. Making the playoffs is an accomplishment on its own, but every player has one goal in mind: winning the Superbowl.

For an NFL quarterback, winning the Superbowl can be the difference between a great career and a legendary one. Look at Dan Marino, statistically one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. However, he will always go down in history as one of the best to play the game and never win the big one.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most career passing yards in the postseason...



Kurt Warner - 3,952 Most career passing yards in the postseason...Tom Brady - 13,049Peyton Manning - 7,339Ben Roethlisberger - 5,972Aaron Rodgers - 5,894Brett Favre - 5,855Joe Montana - 5,772Drew Brees - 5,366John Elway - 4,964Dan Marino - 4,510Kurt Warner - 3,952

There are many factors that play into a team winning a Superbowl championship: a ball-hawking defense, a solid ground game and efficient special teams. But when it comes down to it, NFL teams live and die by the play of their quarterbacks.

Here are five current NFL superstar quarterbacks who are likely to retire without winning a Superbowl:

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

The fact that Matt Ryan is on this list is baffling enough. No one will forget the Atlanta Falcons' collapse at Superbowl LI to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Ryan threw for two touchdowns in that game and deserved a lot better.

He has always been a statistically great quarterback and is nearing 400 touchdowns in his career. As he enters the 2022 NFL season with a new team, the Indianapolis Colts, Ryan has his best shot in years, but the AFC is loaded with talent and he's going to need plenty of support to earn his first ring.









Matt Ryan's MVP season was elite! Happy birthday to the new QB1 in Indianapolis. Matt Ryan's MVP season was elite! Happy birthday to the new QB1 in Indianapolis. 🎉@M_Ryan02 | @Colts https://t.co/YwyZ5zqraU

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were the team of the 90's in the NFL. Led by Troy Aikman, Dallas were perennial Superbowl favorites. Since then, the Cowboys have turned to Tony Romo and now Dak Prescott and both have been unable to lead their team to the big game.

Coming off some serious injuries, Prescott has proved he can play at a high level. But the window for the Cowboys is quickly closing. Their offensive line is yet to reach the standards set years ago and the Cowboys' insistence on handing the ball to Ezekiel Elliot has proven to be the wrong strategy.

If the Cowboys don't make a serious run in the next couple of years, Prescott could end his career with the reputation of a solid quarterback who couldn't lead his team to the ultimate victory.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is one of the most exciting players in the NFL today. His combination of running and passing skills has made him a must-watch every Sunday. As thrilling as Murray is, his play has not translated into playoff success. In 2021, Murray made his first appearance in the postseason and threw for 137 yards with two interceptions and only six rushing yards. It was a dreadful performance that may have had lasting effects on his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals. Even if he can repair that relationship, Murray has been banged up throughout his career and his small frame could shorten his career.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and saying that he is going to retire without a championship at this point in his career is premature. However, there is one huge problem that stands in Herbert's way: Patrick Mahomes. Playing in the AFC West will always make it difficult for Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to win the division and gain any sort of advantage heading into the playoffs. Adding to Herbert's misery is a curse that seems to hang over the franchise. The Chargers always seem to make the wrong decision at the worst time or have a makeable field goal go 5 yards to the right.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

At 25 years of age, Joe Burrow has already led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. The collective thinking at the time of their loss was that Burrow would be back soon enough. That's the same thing the NFL said about Dan Marino after he lost the Superbowl in his rookie year. Marino never did return and Burrow's road back will not be easy. We've already mentioned the giants that are Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, but the AFC is filled with powerhouses. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are a team stand poised to win the AFC, while Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson will challenge the Bengals in the AFC North.

Edited by John Maxwell