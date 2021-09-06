5 running backs playing for their futures in 2021

Although the NFL has seen a change to a pass-heavy type of play, the running back position is still a very valuable part of any offense. If a poor running game is present, the team could see their offense becoming stagnant and predictable. This predictability allows for defenses to use their secondary to stalwart any kind of passing attack.

There is a good number of perennial running backs currently playing in the league. However, there are also running backs who are not living up to their team's expectations and could see their jobs disappear after this season. Here's a look at five NFL RBs playing for their futures in 2021.

Veteran running backs who could be on the chopping block

#1. Myles Gaskin - Miami Dolphins

Myles Gaskin will be the Miami Dolphins' lead running back heading into the 2021 season. The 24-year-old RB is young enough to be able to iron out some of his game. The Dolphins did not look to free agency to bolster their backfield, meaning they have full faith in what Gaskin can provide.

Gaskin pulled in some respectable numbers in 2020. Rushing for 584 yards with three TDs and 388 receiving yards with two TDs is nothing to scoff at. The Dolphins not addressing this need in free agency means that Gaskin could very well have this final year to prove to the team that he can be the three-down back they desperately need.

#2. Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

Raheem Mostert, of the San Francisco 49ers, has been quite the journeyman in the NFL. Mostert had been on four separate teams before landing himself with the 49ers. The 29-year-old running back has had some durability issues as of late, leading the 49ers to draft Trey Sermon.

Raheem Mostert gained at least 5 yards on 43.3% of his carries last year, better than any other player in the NFL. The dude just churns out yards. pic.twitter.com/x3BVeNuLCh — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 30, 2021

Mostert ended 2020 with 521 yards, two TDs, and 156 receiving yards with one TD. Mostert will have to see a significant rise in output for the 49ers to want to keep him around past the 2021 season.

#3. Joe Mixon - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon is entering his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, last year was a mess for the Bengals. The run blocking the offensive line did Mixon no favors. Joe Burrow also went down with an ACL tear. Mixon had to do all the heavy lifting.

Mixon logged 428 rushing yards and three TDs with 138 receiving yards and one TD. Mixon cannot expect to remain a starter with the Bengals if these are the numbers that the 2021 season will also echo.

#4. Chris Carson - Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson has been a reliable running back for the Seattle Seahawks when healthy. That is the biggest issue with the 27-year-old. Durability is always a concern for most teams. A reliable running back is needed to handle the carries as a feature three-down back.

Carson has yet to play a full season. Even with missing four games, Carson had 681 rushing yards with 287 receiving yards and a total of nine TDs. If Carson doesn't stay healthy this season, the Seahawks may look elsewhere for a running back.

#5. Austin Ekeler - Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler is a fantastic running back. However, his 2020 season was cut short by a hamstring injury that limited the Los Angeles Chargers running back to only 10 games. Ekeler being on this list could be a bit of a shock, but injuries matter in the NFL. If Ekeler sees another dip in production due to injury, the Chargers might have to cut ties sooner rather than later.

In 2020, Austin Ekeler had two games with 10+ carries and 10+ catches. The rest of the NFL had one such game combined. pic.twitter.com/RHh0aFQRNI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2021

Ekeler only played in 10 games last season but still managed to pull in 530 rushing yards with 403 receiving yards and three total TDs. These numbers suggest that when healthy, Ekeler will have a fantastic season. Another injury that causes multi-week sidelining could also lead to Ekeler losing his job to a younger, more capable back.

Edited by Samuel Green