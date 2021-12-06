5 NFL RBs with a rushing TD in 10 consecutive games

In the era of passing, rushing is often underrated. But having a running back who can scatter the field, either through brute force, elusive running, or both, is as vital today as it ever was.

Rushing gives an outlet when the passing game stalls. It mixes things up and keeps the defense guessing. And most importantly, it adds variation to the sport and keeps the fans interested. There are few sights as magical as seeing a running back weaving in and out of challenges or powering over defenders to score a rushing touchdown.

The NFL has seen many such great running backs, and Jonathan Taylor is putting his name firmly in the mix to be considered one of them. After scoring his first rushing touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, he became just the fifth running back to score a rushing touchdown in ten consecutive games. We profile all the running backs who have hit this rushing touchdown mark.

The stalwarts of the rushing game

#5 - Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, 2021 - 10 games

Jonathan Taylor is having the season of his life in 2021. After not scoring a single rushing touchdown in the first three games of the season, he has since caught fire and has scored 18 touchdowns in the next 10 games, 16 of which were rushing touchdowns.

That included a monster performance in Week 11 against the top-rated Buffalo Bills defense, where he had four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. The way he is playing, it is hard not to see him become the NFL MVP this season. Such consistency in rushing has been matched by few in the NFL, and those that have are included in this list.

#4 - Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2002 - 11 games

When we talk of undrafted free agents who made it big, we think of quarterbacks like Kurt Warner, often forgetting the likes of Priest Holmes, who made it big after being initially overlooked. Holmes signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 1997 and won Super Bowl XXXV with them.

But it was only after he moved to the Kansas City Chiefs that he became a bonafide rushing superstar. It was in 2002 and 2003 that he found his greatest success. He scored rushing touchdowns in 11 straight games and ended the season with 1,615 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2002. In 2003, he went one better by scoring 27 touchdowns and finished as the rushing touchdowns leader in consecutive seasons. In 2002, he was also named Offensive Player of the Year.

