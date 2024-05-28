  • NFL
  • NFL
  • 5 NFL RBs who will have a better statistical year than Packers' Josh Jacobs feat. Derrick Henry

5 NFL RBs who will have a better statistical year than Packers' Josh Jacobs feat. Derrick Henry

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 28, 2024 17:59 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
RBs with better outlook than Josh Jacobs in 2024

Josh Jacobs has been one of the best running backs in recent years, including winning a rushing title two seasons ago. Despite his success with the Las Vegas Raiders, the franchise declined to sign him to a long-term contract extension. He instead joined the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, and with Aaron Jones gone, he will likely be their featured back this year.

The veteran has already proven that he can be a workhorse, so he is expected to take on a massive workload in his new role. He also joins a Packers offense coming off of a breakout year, so Josh Jacobs' outlook appears to be bright for the 2024 NFL season. While he could be in line for a big year, here are five running backs who will still probably have a better season than he will.

also-read-trending Trending

5 RBs with better projections than Josh Jacobs for the 2024 NFL season

Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

#1 - Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers appeared to be taking a risk when they acquired Christian McCaffrey with his injury history, but it has worked out for them in a big way. He has been one of the most dominant players in the league with his new team, including winning the Offensive Player of the Year award last season. As long as he's healthy, he's expected to keep things rolling.

#2 - Saquon Barkley

Despite playing in one of the worst overall offenses in the entire NFL, Saquon Barkley still found a way to shine with the New York Giants. They surprisingly decided to move on from him during free agency and he signed with one of their biggest rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. They have been one of the top rushing teams in the NFL, so Barkley could be lined up for a career year.

#3 - Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of a rebuild, so they decided it was time to part way with Derrick Henry. The two-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns joined the Baltimore Ravens and their high-powered rushing attack. He may be past his absolute prime at this point, but playing in an ideal situation and coming off of another 1,000-yard season give him higher projections than Josh Jacobs this year.

#4 - Kyren Williams

In his first opportunity to be a full-time starter, Kyren Williams turned in a massive season for the Los Angeles Rams. He led the entire NFL with 95.3 rushing yards per game and was selected as a second-team All-Pro. He even missed five games last season, so if he stays healthy this year, Williams should be among the most productive running backs.

#5 - Breece Hall

Despite playing in a miserable New York Jets offense last year, Breece Hall still recorded 1,585 scrimmage yards on 299 touches. With a potentially healthy Aaron Rodgers for the 2024 NFL season, their offense as a whole should see a major boost. This could result in another step forward for Hall, giving him higher projections than Josh Jacobs this year.

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
