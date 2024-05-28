  • NFL
  • 5 NFL RBs who will outperform Jets' Breece Hall in 2024 feat. D'Andre Swift

5 NFL RBs who will outperform Jets' Breece Hall in 2024 feat. D'Andre Swift

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 28, 2024 14:59 GMT
5 NFL RBs who will outperform Jets
5 NFL RBs who will outperform Jets' Breece Hall in 2024 feat. D'Andre Swift

Breece Hall's floor appears set for about 1000 yards in 2024. The young running back hit 994 yards on the ground last season. With Aaron Rodgers in tow to stretch defenses, Hall could be in the running to lead the league in rushing. Of course, if that happens, no running back will pass him.

However, if he turns in another performance similar to last year, here are five running backs who could earn more yards in 2024.

#1 - Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The running back is poised for another explosive outing in 2024. He nearly hit 1500 yards last season, the biggest rushing total of his career. Soon to be age 28, McCaffrey appears to have plenty of tread left on his tires. It would be a surprise if Breece Hall were to out-rush Christian McCaffrey.

#2 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry at Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry at Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is so familiar with 1000-yard seasons that he could marry them. Since 2018, the running back has missed the 1000-yard mark just once, earning 937 yards with the Titans in 2021. Despite being 30, Henry remains young enough to turn in one more 1000-yard season with the Baltimore Ravens, eclipsing what Breece Hall could earn in 2024.

#3 - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

The biggest question with Saquon Barkley is whether he will remain healthy in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley has earned at least 950 yards in four separate seasons. However, he also has missed that mark twice in his career. As such, while the odds are on his side to out-earn Breece Hall in 2024, the two could be locked in a tight race for 1,000 yards all season long.

#4 - D'Andre Swift

D&#039;Andre Swift at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks
D'Andre Swift at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

The Chicago Bears' new weapon has taken an unorthodox path in his running back career. Instead of exploding early and tapering off over the years like many backs, Swift started slowly in his career before exploding in his fourth season.

However, with the former Eagles running back now established and coming off a 1,000-yard season, it appears Swift will get a slew of carries to take pressure off of Caleb Williams. As such, he appears poised to out-earn Hall this season.

#5 - Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs at Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs at Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs will start his first game with his third franchise this year. As such, finding a fit for the running back could take time. However, aside from that small hurdle, Jacobs has proven before that when motivated, he can out-rush any back in the league, including Breece Hall. In his last full season, he earned 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

