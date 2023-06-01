5 NFL records that will likely never be broken, feat Brett Favre's career INTs

Records in the NFL are made to be broken. Throughout the years, we've seen multiple records being broken each and every season - most of which seem to be broken by Tom Brady.

However, for all the records that Brady and other superstars like Patrick Mahomes continue to break, some records will remain long after Mahomes has ended his career.

These records are some of the most ridiculous and hardest to believe, set by some of the best players in NFL history.

NFL records that will likely never be broken

#5 - Most career interceptions - Brett Favre (336)

Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers

While Brett Favre was one of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up, he's also the owner of an unwanted record — most career passing interceptions.

He ended his illustrious career with 336 of them, 59 clear of the next highest number. Favre was the quintessential gunslinger QB which has been faded out in recent years, so expect this record to stick with Favre for the long term.

#4 - Most sacks in one game - Derrick Thomas (7.0)

Kansas City Chiefs DE Derrick Thomas

Kansas City Chiefs great Derrick Thomas holds the single-game sack record when he had a monster game back in 1990.

Thomas clocked up 7.0 sacks against the Seahawks, as KC sacked QB Dave Krieg nine times in total. Amazingly, the Seahawks still won the game 17-16.

#3 - Most interceptions in a game - Jim Hardy (8)

Jim Hardy, who's interception record still stands over 70 years on

Chicago Cardinals quarterback Jim Hardy threw eight interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles back in 1950.

Hardy and his team were down by 31 points at halftime, and so had to come out swinging in the second half, in what was a run-heavy era in the NFL. The Cardinals were on the end of a 45-7 rout, with only one of Hardy's eight picks ending up in a pick-six.

#2 - Most points in a game - Washington Redskins (73)

Washington Redskins vs New York Giants 1966

The Washington Redskins set a virtually unbeatable NFL record in 1966. They beat the New York Giants by a score of 73-42 as they scored 10 touchdowns, in what was surely one of the most entertaining games in league history.

The most recent team to come remotely close to this record was the New Orleans Saints in 2011, who beat the Indianapolis Colts with a score of 62-7.

#1 - Career receiving yards - Jerry Rice (22,895)

Jerry Rice with the San Francisco 49ers

Jerry Rice went down as arguably the greatest receiver in NFL history, and he's the holder of the receiving yards record that'll likely never be broken.

Rice amassed 22,895 yards throughout his 19 seasons with the 49ers, Raiders and Seahawks.

Larry Fitzgerald came closest to Rice's record, ending his career in 2020 with 17,492 yards, proving just how unbeatable Jerry Rice's record is.

