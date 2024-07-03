  • NFL
  5 NFL rookies who could exceed expectations in the 2024 season ft. Malik Nabers

5 NFL rookies who could exceed expectations in the 2024 season ft. Malik Nabers

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 03, 2024 01:08 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp
Malik Nabers is going to be an NFL star in his first year

In the NFL, being impactful as a rookie is a difficult mission. Some are able to - of course, there are numerous factors for this: talent, coaching staff, ethics and work environment, among others. But the truth is that, unless you get lucky in a number of things, your rookie year will involve more of a learning curve than anything.

Among many stories that end before they even begin, some players become important chapters in the NFL from day one.

Check out five names from the recent draft class that could bring joy to their fans sooner rather than later.

5 NFL rookies ready to exceed expectations in 2024

1 - Malik Nabers (WR, New York Giants)

A wide receiver was a major need for the Giants. Nabers is athletic and has great technique for the position, making him the number-one receiver from the very beginning; the difference between the LSU product and Marvin Harrison Jr. is certainly not the greatest. An excellent start to the upcoming rebuild for New York.

2 - Laiatu Latu (EDGE, Indianapolis Colts)

The Colts did invest in the EDGE position for a while, but Latu is a different bread: if not for his medical concerns, he would certainly have been a top 10 pick, and the Colts were lucky to see him fall to the 15th - especially as their medical teams said that there were no long-term concerns for the defender.

3 - Byron Murphy (iDL, Seattle Seahawks)

Murphy was picked right after Latu, which was supposedly a Seahawks target, but the team won't be upset with what they got. The former Texas defender can create mayhem through the outside

4 - Xavier Worthy (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)

The new weapon for Patrick Mahomes will have an important role on the roster from the start: Marquise Brown is a speedy threat but lacks consistency, while Rashee Rice, who emerged excellently as a rookie in 2023, is in danger of earning himself a suspension for off-field problems. Worthy could become an important starter early in his career.

5 - Ladd McConkey (WR, Los Angeles Chargers)

The Chargers decided to renovate their receiving group, letting go of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in the same offseason. McConkey was touted as a late first-round prospect who fell to Los Angeles in the 34th, but make no mistake: Justin Herbert will look to him right from the start and the NFL will regret his fall.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
