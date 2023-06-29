Rookies throughout the NFL will be busy getting acquainted with their new teammates and organizations. The 2023 draft was completed back in April, with many of the nation's most-talented players landing in new cities across the league.

While some will, no doubt, be a success with their new teams, that doesn't mean every player selected will be a prominent player in the NFL. This could come down to a lack of passion and drive for football, injury worries, or perhaps a player who doesn't suit the scheme of the team drafting them.

5 NFL rookies who may be a failure in 2023

#5 - Devon Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins took RB Devon Achane with their third-round pick, which was their second pick of the draft after they forfeited their first-rounder after tampering violations.

However, you could argue the Dolphins are most stacked at RB ahead of any other position on their roster. They re-signed both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., and have been linked with a move for free agent back Dalvin Cook. This trio would likely be ahead of Achane on the depth chart from the get-go.

#4 - Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade to move up to the first-overall pick to make QB Bryce Young the face of their franchise.

As well as a plethora of picks, however, Carolina traded away star WR D.J. Moore in the deal, immediately making their wideout corps worse.

They attempted to replace Moore's production with Adam Thielen, but Thielen has been on the decline and will be 33-years-old by the time the 2023 season rolls around.

#3 - Will McDonald IV, DE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie DE Will McDonald (right

The Jets hit multiple home runs in the 2022 NFL Draft, landing Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall early on. However, selecting Will McDonald IV with their first-round pick in 2023 doesn't seem so smart.

McDonald only clocked up five sacks in 2022 for Iowa State, and scouts believe he lacks the mass and power to succeed at the NFL level.

#2 - Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis

The shock of the 2023 NFL Draft was QB Will Levis falling completely out of the first-round. Thankfully for Levis, the Tennessee Titans traded up to take him with the first pick of the second-round.

However, Levis will have to compete against both Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis for reps with the starters.

It's unlikely Levis begins on day one, and even if he did, the Titans are lacking offensive weapons outside of star RB Derrick Henry.

#1 - Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Rookie Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Many NFL fans and analysts were buzzing with excitement to see where Florida QB Anthony Richardson landed in the draft, and it was with the Indianapolis Colts at fourth overall.

However, despite Richardson possessing all the athletic tools to succeed at the next level, he will have to do it with a rebuilding franchise and terrible offensive line.

The Colts have a new head coach, offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach. As well as that, the Colts ranked second in most sacks allowed in 2022, so Richardson will have to deal with a lot coming into the NFL as a rookie.

