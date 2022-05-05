2022 NFL Draft: Top 5 rookies to look out for in Fantasy Football 

There was a time when NFL teams drafted rookies in the hope that their bright futures would, one day, turn around a franchise's fortunes. However, in today's NFL, when a rookie gets drafted in the first couple rounds, teams are not looking at their long-term future, but what impact they can make in year one.

The 2022 NFL Draft was one where the value of the wide receiver skyrocketed. With superstar wideouts changing teams more quickly than football players change socks, many NFL teams have looked at drafting a receiver as a must.

Through the first three rounds of the NFL draft, 17 recievers were drafted. Each of those drafted players are expected to make some sort of impact on their teams in 2022. The value of running backs in the NFL draft has never been lower, but rookie running backs are an essential part of fantasy football. In the right situation, a rookie running back can make or break your fantasy team.

Let's take a look at five NFL rookies to look out for in fantasy football.

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Utah v USC

Drake London was the first wide receiver chosen in the NFL draft and should be the first rookie drafted in fantasy football. When it comes to a player like London, we can talk about his immense talent and the size and speed combination he brings to the game. The reality is, when it comes to fantasy football, it's all about opportunity, and there is no one in a better scenario than London. He immediately slides into the WR1 position for the Falcons, and his only real redzone competition is second-year man Kyle Pitts. Speaking of Pitts, in his rookie year, he crashed onto the thin TE scene in part because Matt Ryan had no one else to pass to. While Ryan is no longer in Atlanta, new quarterback Marcus Mariota will look to establish an early repoire with London to save his own job. Considering the lack of options and the fact that the Falcons will most likely be playing from behind and forced to throw often, Drake London getting over 100 targets is not out of the realm of possibility.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Breece Hall was the first running back drafted in 2022 and is in a spot with the New York Jets where he should challenge for their starting job. Incumbent starter Michael Carter had a solid rookie season, finishing fourth among rookie running backs in PPR leagues. While competing with Carter might scare some fantasy players away from Hall, last year's results provide more of a baseline for Hall's floor as a fantasy player, more than anything else. Hall is a dynamic runner who should be able to beat Carter out for the number one job. At worst, he will split carries early in the season and eventually take the job. For dynasty fantasy players, Hall is a must-add as his rookie year might have some ups and downs, but his upside as a fantasy point getter is huge.

Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano Which rookies will make a big fantasy impact next season and long term? I joined @jenpiacenti on @sinow @si_fantasy to discuss Breece Hall, Drake London and more! Which rookies will make a big fantasy impact next season and long term? I joined @jenpiacenti on @sinow @si_fantasy to discuss Breece Hall, Drake London and more! https://t.co/BhttPTw0Nb

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

Vanderbilt v Florida

As stated, fantasy is about being in the right place at the right time. Without the opportunity to get on the field, a player's talent doesn't matter. For Dameon Pierce, the door is wide open for him to be an immediate fantasy factor. While the Houston Texans may not be competing for anything meaningful in 2022, Pierce finds himself in a backfield with the often-injured Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. Even if both veteran running backs weren't injury risks, neither have established themselves as legitimate number one backs. With a solid preseason, Pierce should be able to take the job and, based on volume alone, enters the RB2 conversation.

Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio



Pierce is a power back that can definitely be used near the goal line - but he also led all draft eligible RBs with 0.4 missed tackles forced per attempt Dameon Pierce lands in a great spot with only Marlon Mack and Rec Burkhead competing for touchesPierce is a power back that can definitely be used near the goal line - but he also led all draft eligible RBs with 0.4 missed tackles forced per attempt #Texans Dameon Pierce lands in a great spot with only Marlon Mack and Rec Burkhead competing for touches Pierce is a power back that can definitely be used near the goal line - but he also led all draft eligible RBs with 0.4 missed tackles forced per attempt #Texans

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Southwest Classic - Arkansas v Texas A&M

Going under the assumption that Treylon Burks was drafted to directly replace AJ Brown, Burks should be a prominent factor in fantasy football in 2022. However, we may be jumping the gun on this one. Robert Woods was added to the Titans offense, and for a veteran quarterback like Ryan Tannehill, you would have to expect that combination to dominate in the passing game. Plus, the Titans are the epitome of a run-first team. This is Derrick Henry's team, and he will always be the number one option, giving Burks less of an opportunity to establish himself in the passing game. Brown's targets do need to go somewhere, but assuming they all go to Burks in his rookie year is foolish. The upside is present, thanks to the chance of volume, but don't draft him thinking he's just going to directly slide into Brown's position.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Penn State v Ohio State

Chris Olave finds himself in a sleeper position with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints moved all over the draft and obviously fell in love with the smooth pass catcher from Ohio State. As the season approaches, the question will be, is Olave going to complement Michael Thomas or replace him? Either way, Olave is someone who should be drafted in most leagues. Jameis Winston is back as the starter, and the team has never really gone away from the pass-first attack it ran before Drew Brees retired. With Thomas' injury history and his relationship with the team in question, Olave should see plenty of targets and could develop into a WR2 by season's end.

