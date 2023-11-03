5 NFL rookies who could make the most impact in Week 9 feat. Bijan Robinson

Week 9 of the NFL season has begun, with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Tennessee Titans.

Last week, Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had one of the best rookie debuts in recent memory. Against a well-respected Atlanta Falcons defense, Levis completed 19-of-29 passes for 238 yards, and four touchdowns. He finished with a passer rating of 130.5.

In Week 9, there will be a total of seven rookie quarterbacks that are expected to start, which is tied for the second-most in one week since 1970.

While many NFL rookie quarterbacks are primed to have a big impact this week, other rookies who play different positions are also in line to have a big impact.

Via Foxsports.com, C.J. Stroud has the highest odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The next seven players with the highest odds are non-quarterbacks.

Five NFL rookies who could make the most impact in Week 9

Jahmyr Gibbs during Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions

Seven rookie quarterbacks could start in Week 9 and many will likely have big impacts. Running backs such as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have been very impactful for their respective offenses this season.

The biggest rookie surprise this season may be Los Angeles Rams wideout, Puka Nacua. Miami Dolphins rookie running back Da'Von Achane rushed for 460 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in four games played before injuring his knee.

Here are five NFL rookies who could make the most impact this week:

#1. Bijan Robinson

The first running back taken in the 2023 NFL draft was Bijan Robinson, and he's shown flashes as to why he was selected. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in his debut and he's had two games this season where he's rushed for over 100 yards. He ran for 105 yards against Jacksonville and 124 yards against Green Bay. This week, the Falcons take on the Minnesota Vikings who will be without Kirk Cousins. This might give Robinson and the Atlanta offense more opportunities.

On the season, Robinson has rushed for 466 yards, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and has scored three total touchdowns.

#2. Aidan O'Connell

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell will make his second career start this week vs. the New York Giants.

O'Connell was the Raiders' fourth-round draft pick this year, and he's already seen time on the field. In the two games he's played in this season, he's completed 34-of-52 passes for 313 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

After firing head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders made the move to bench Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of O'Connell. He'll get an opportunity to have a big game against the struggling New York Giants.

#3. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua has been a star all season for the Los Angeles Rams. Through eight games, he's caught 61 receptions for 795 yards, and two touchdowns. He's had four 100-plus-yard games and has been targeted 89 times already this season.

He had a quiet game last week vs. the Dallas Cowboys, catching only three passes for 33 yards.

The Rams face the Green Bay Packers, who have the number 21-ranked defense.

#4. Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta is one of the best tight ends alone let alone rookie tight ends. He's quickly become one of Jared Goff's favorite targets.

In eight games, LaPorta has been super productive, catching 43 balls on 59 targets for 434 yards and four touchdowns.

The Detroit Lions face the Los Angeles Chargers who give up the second most yards in the NFL.

#5. Jaren Hall

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall will get his first career start this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles last week, and Hall is the backup, getting the call to showcase his skills this week. Last week, Hall completed 3-of-4 passes for 23 yards.

The team traded for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs before the trade deadline, so that could add some additional motivation for Hall in his debut.