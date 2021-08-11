5 NFL rookies who are struggling during training camp

The transition from college to professional football is one of the toughest leaps for an athlete. NFL rookies often struggle to come to grips with the increased physicality and speed of the league. Another reason is that many players find it tough to digest new concepts that are much more detailed in the NFL than they are in college football.

Many eventually adjust and pass with flying colors, while others fail to come to grips with the demands of the league. One of the best indications if NFL rookies are going to have a stellar season is their performance during training camp.

While nowhere near definitive, they nonetheless provide an early indication of where the NFL rookies are at, acclimatization-wise. Here's a look at some 2021 NFL rookies for whom training camps are not going as smoothly as envisaged.

NFL Rookies with teething troubles at training camp

#1 - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Widely regarded as one of the best ever quarterback prospects coming out of college, it was far from surprising to see Trevor Lawrence picked number one overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

His time at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, though, has not been easy. Earlier in the month, once coach Urban Meyer unleashed the defense on him, he struggled to play his natural game. He missed his wide receivers multiple times and ended up throwing three interceptions in one practice session.

Meyer does not seem too concerned about it though, remarking that it is better for the rookie quarterback to have his worst days now than in the regular season.

#2 - Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

Zach Wilson was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Expected to take over the mantle of franchise quarterback at the New York Jets, the NFL rookie has been gaining valuable experience in training.

Much like his counterpart at the Jacksonville Jaguars, his problems began once the defense went at him. He was sacked twice by John Franklin-Myers and Ronnie Blair.

The ray of hope, though, is that the New York Jets are supposed to be one of the better defensive units in the NFL this season. However, there is no way Wilson would have relished this baptism of fire.

#3 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Another first-rounder, Ja'Marr Chase, was selected fifth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. The hope was that he would combine with his college quarterback Joe Burrow to reproduce their thrilling college partnership.

Contrary to expectations, the NFL rookie has struggled mightily in training. He has been unable to generate any separation and has lost out on contests, dropping both short and long balls. The Bengals will be praying for a speedy improvement to his output.

Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase on Cincinnati's camp struggles: "Rome wasn't built in a day"https://t.co/aomCs5IXhV‌ ‌ pic.twitter.com/2cS4tMLNKL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 11, 2021

#4 - Levi Onwuzurike, DE, Detroit Lions

Defensive end Levi Onwuzurike was taken in the second round of the draft by the Detroit Lions. The NFL rookie opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and has struggled to get back into rhythm.

The main focus with him seems to be getting him into shape physically and then trying to drill the fundamentals into him.

#5 - Dillon Radunz, OT, Tennessee Titans

Dillon Radunz was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL rookie has faced a tough time getting up to speed as an offensive tackle at training camp. Unfortunately, what seems to be hampering him is his versatility. Capable of playing anywhere across the offensive line except left tackle, he has been made to play in multiple different positions.

The hope is that he will nail down a spot after the 2021 NFL season and become a bonafide starter for the Titans from 2022.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha