5 NFL rookies who will be difference-makers in the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL rookie class is stacked with game-changing players who are likely to make an instant impact this season.

The first year has always been a steep learning curve for rookies in the National Football League, but certain players can adapt and thrive like seasoned veterans.

From an unmissable rookie QB and playmaking cornerback to a running back chasing history, here are five NFL rookies who will likely be difference-makers in 2021.

#1 - Trevor Lawrence - QB - Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 NFL Draft

The number one pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is guaranteed to make an impact in 2021.

The six-foot-six, 219-pound quarterback had a legendary college career at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the national championship in 2018.

While he won’t be able to maintain his unbelievable unbeaten regular-season record in the NFL, Lawrence will immediately help the Jags win more games.

Jacksonville’s front office has surrounded the rookie QB with offensive weapons like fellow rookie RB Travis Etienne, veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and star wideout D.J. Chark Jr. to help him in 2021.

With T-Law under center, the Jags should be able to increase their win total this season.

A legendary career at @ClemsonFB.



Now @Trevorlawrencee is ready to get work in the pros.



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zWQqhLlxRM — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2021

#2 - Kyle Pitts - TE - Atlanta Falcons

The six-foot-six, 246-pound Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when the Atlanta Falcons picked him fourth in this year’s NFL Draft.

Pitts joins a formidable receiving core in Atlanta that features star receiver Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and fellow tight end Hayden Hurst. Veteran Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be licking his lips looking at all the offensive weapons he now has to work with.

Pitts joins new head coach Arthur Smith in Atlanta. The offensive-minded play-caller will be sure to get Pitts involved early and often in 2021. If Ryan and Pitts can find their chemistry quickly, the tight end should be an instant game-changer for the Falcons.

In college, Pitts had 1,492 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 24 games at Florida.

#3 - Patrick Surtain II - CB - Denver Broncos (A second-generation NFL player)

2021 NFL Draft

Patrick Surtain II was the second defensive back chosen in this year’s NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos picked him with the 9th overall selection.

The son of Miami Dolphins veteran Patrick Surtain will have his hands full trying to improve the Broncos defense in 2021.

Denver picked Surtain II because they are in the AFC West, home to dynamic quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Any cornerback that has to go against Mahomes and Herbert twice a season is going to need to be ready to make plays.

Surtain II was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC and a unanimous All-American in 2020. The Broncos' new rookie corner will have plenty of opportunities to be a difference-maker in his debut season.

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 89.9 PFF Grade in 2020



1st among all CBs in college football🔒🏝️ pic.twitter.com/yb5mtd2o3Z — PFF (@PFF) May 5, 2021

#4 - Najee Harris - RB - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the worst running game in the NFL last season, which is why they drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harris averaged 5.8 yards per carry and ran for 1,466 yards last year at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win another national championship.

The rookie can help reignite the Steelers’ ground game and help take some pressure off veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger.

If Harris can follow in the footsteps of previous Steelers running backs like Franko Harris, Jerome Bettis, Willie Parker and Leveon Bell, he will make an immediate impact in the AFC North.

#5 - Amari Rodgers - WR - Green Bay Packers

Wofford v Clemson

Rookie Packers slot receiver Amari Rodgers is poised to have a breakout debut season in the NFL.

If reigning MVP and star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to Lambeau, his namesake could be swimming in TD receptions.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers could yet be traded or retire, which would completely change the outlook for the rookie receiver.

The Clemson wideout joins Pro Bowler Davante Adams, Devin Funchess, Allen Lazard and Marques Valdes-Scantling in the Packers receiving core.

Green Bay has been seeking a true slot receiver since Randall Cobb left in 2018, and Rodgers is the perfect fit.

So, assuming Amari Rodgers catches passes from Aaron Rodgers in 2021, the rookie will make an immediate impact for the NFC North champions.