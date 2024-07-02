  • NFL
  5 NFL stars who could hold out during 2024 training camp ft. CeeDee Lamb

5 NFL stars who could hold out during 2024 training camp ft. CeeDee Lamb

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jul 02, 2024 19:15 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition
5 NFL stars who could hold out during 2024 training camp ft. CeeDee Lamb (Image Credit: IMAGN)

CeeDee Lamb is among a clutch of players who might skip the 2024 training camps. It is a time-tested strategy for players who are looking for a contract extension and they feel that by doing so, they will be able to make their franchise blink and give in to their demands. Many a time, it can lead to a prolonged standoff. Here are five players who might end up missing their 2024 training camps.

Potential holdouts for NFL 2024 training camps

#1 - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Based on the latest reports, CeeDee Lamb will not be at the 2024 training camp if he does not agree to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys prior to it. He wants a deal that is commensurate with the $35 million per year that Justin Jefferson is getting with the Vikings on a four-year $140 million deal.

also-read-trending Trending

As one of the best receivers in the league, the Cowboys should want to have him on board before training camp. But it does not look as if they have agreed to the numbers yet.

Missing him could be a big liability, not in terms of actually getting the contract done eventually, but in terms of team cohesion. After Dak Prescott's history of costly interceptions, not getting the requisite offseason practice with his best wide receiver could be a recipe for disaster.

#2 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The saga of Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has been an interminable one this offseason. The wide receiver believes he deserves a new deal. Based on most reports, the San Francisco 49ers agree with that sentiment, but allegedly not the number he is asking for.

Reports that they were open to discussing a trade for him to the Washington Commanders have made him feel unwanted and it is something that he has commented on publicly. Add in his own desire to play with Jayden Daniels, the rookie quarterback in the capital who was his college teammate, and the whole saga ends up with more layers than a Napoleon pastry.

However, even with possible trade destinations being discussed, there is nothing concrete there and the 49ers are still Brandon Aiyuk's best bet. Whether he will get what he is asking for remains to be seen and if they do not agree to a deal before the 2024 training camp, there is every possibility that he will sit it out.

#3 - Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Another wide receiver who is holding out for a new contract is Courtland Sutton. He has not ruled out missing the 2024 training camp if he does not get a deal before then.

The Broncos are in the midst of a rebuild with rookie Bo Nix competing for the starting quarterback job with Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. They need a wide receiver to throw to, especially after trading away Jerry Jeudy in the offseason. Sutton was Denver's best offensive weapon and locking him down might be the prudent course of action.

#4 - Haason Reddick, LB, New York Jets

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, it was seen as something of a coup. The Jets' defense was getting a proven performer who would make one of the best units even better. But there was a reason the Eagles let him leave in the first place as they reportedly thought it was not in their interests to match his interest in a new contract.

While the focus was on Aaron Rodgers' absence during the mandatory minicamp, Reddick did not turn up as well. He is reportedly looking for close to $25 million annually, which might be a steep price considering Bryce Huff, who moved the other way to Philadelphia, signed a 3-year $51 million deal at an annual value of $17 million. Now, there is a distinct possibility that he might end up missing the 2024 training camp.

#5 - Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones missed last year's training camp because he was angling for a new contract. This year the situation is different. He has signed a long-term contract this offseason and has no reason to hold out for anything bigger.

But his reason for missing the 2024 training camp is to do with him becoming a veteran and wanting to preserve his health. As per reports, he has discussed the possibility of missing this year's practice with Andy Reid, even though the Chiefs coach has yet to get back to him.

Considering that he was instrumental in their Super Bowl run after missing last year's training camp, it might not be the worst idea to let him sit out and recharge his body. Kansas City are aiming for a threepeat and they might not want to change the formula that worked last season.

Edited by Rit Nanda
