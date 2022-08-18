5 NFL stars likely to miss entire 2022 season to injury ft. Malcom Butler 

Injuries are always a factor in every NFL season. Football is one of the most physically-demanding sports in the entire world. The violent nature of the game often results in a long list of injuries during each season. Every NFL team is forced to deal with them in some capacity as each year plays out.

It can sometimes be extremely devastating for a team when one of their key players suffers a season-ending injury. This is even worse when it happens prior to the start of the season, in training camp or in pre-season fixtures.

Here are five star players who are likely to miss the entire 2022 NFL season on the injury list:

#1 - Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen has started every game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his four seasons with the team. He is a crucial piece of their offensive line and earned a Pro Bowl selection during the 2021 NFL season.

Jensen suffered a serious knee injury during just the second day of training camp. Though he has not yet been officially ruled out for the entire season, a return this year appears to be an optimistic scenario. He is projected to open the year on the injured reserve list.

#2 - Mekhi Becton, New York Jets

New York Jets OL Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton has struggled to stay healthy entering his third season with the New York Jets. He missed three games during his rookie year. before appearing in just one game during the 2021 NFL season. He was ruled out for the rest of the year with an injury.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and @MikeGarafolo . He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal. #Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal.

Bad news has struck Becton once again ahead of the 2022 NFL campaign. He fractured his knee cap during training camp and is expected to miss the entire season.

#3 - Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos WR3 Tim Patrick

Tim Patrick has spent all four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He has been a key piece of their offense over the last two seasons, recording 104 receptions for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Patrick was projected to take another step forward this season, especially with the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson. He will unfortunately have to wait another year before getting back on the football field. He tore his ACL during training camp and will be forced to miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

#4 - Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots

New England Patriots DB Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler is a legend for the New England Patriots. He spent the first four years of his career with the team, where he helped them win two Super Bowl rings. He is best remembered for his interception at the goal-line late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX. That last-gasp interception resulted in a victory for the Patriots, consigning the Seattle Seahawks to defeat.

After spending the last four years away, mostly with the Tennessee Titans, Butler has made his return to New England. He re-signed with the team during this offseason, but suffered a season-ending injury.

#5 - Jakeem Grant, Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears KR Jakeem Grant

Jakeem Grant is one of the best kick and punt returners in the entire league. He has scored six return touchdowns during his career while being selected as a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Grant signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason to give them a boost to their special teams unit. They received bad news when he suffered an injury to his achilles during training camp and is expected to miss the entire season.

