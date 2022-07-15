5 NFL stars who are married to superstar athletes feat. JJ and TJ Watt 

NFL stars are some of the most dynamic and well-trained athletes in the world. The combination of strength, speed and conditioning that goes into battling through an NFL season is extreme at minimum. This dedication to training requires significant support from their families.

However, when an NFL player is married to a top athlete, this support chain goes both ways. Both partners understand the sacfrice needed to play at the top of their respective sports.

With that said, here are five NFL players who are married to star athletes.

5: Andrew East & Shawn Johnson

The 2015 ESPYS - Arrivals

Former long snapper Andrew East married one of the most decorated athletes in the history of USA Gymnastics. East has only played three games in the NFL, but Johnson is an incredible athlete with 16 total medals over the course of her career. Her 16 medals account for one gold and three silvers from the Beijing Olympics.

4: Brady Quinn & Alicia Sacramone

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

The former Notre Dame quarterback never had the NFL career he was touted to have when he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2007. He married former American gymnast Alicia Sacramone in 2014 and the couple have three daughters. Sacramone is the fourth most decorated American gymnast with 11 total medals. Quinn now serves as a college football analyst.

3: TJ Watt & Dani Rhodes

11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

The newest addition to this list is feared Pittsburgh Steelers defender TJ Watt, who married professional soccer player Dani Rhodes on July 9, 2022. Watt is one of the best pash rushers in football, having finished the 2021 season with 22.5 sacks.

Rhodes played soccer at the University of Wisconsin and professionally for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. She recently signed with a women's professional team in Iceland, where she scored on her debut.

2: JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game One

JJ Watt will go down in NFL history as one of the league's greatest defenders and humanitarians. Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year with 102 career sacks to date. He was also a huge part of his community with many philantropic works. His deeds include helping to raise over $37 million dollars to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Kealia Ohai Watt was a standout soccer player at the University of North Carolina. She plays in the NWSL, where she was drafted second overall by the Houston Dash. She currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars and has represented her country numerous times. As a national player, she scored the winning goal for the USA in the 2012 Women's FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

1: Zach Ertz & Julie Ertz

United States of America v Netherlands: Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France.

Zach and Julie Ertz are number one on this list for how extremely dynamic they are as a couple. Zach Ertz has been a standout tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles and, currently, the Arizona Cardinals. He's also a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler.

His wife, Julie, has been an integral part of the growth of women's soccer in the United States and across the world. She has played over 100 games for the USA Women's Soccer team and was named the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far