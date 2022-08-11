5 NFL stars who might request a trade before next season ft. Lamar Jackson

In some ways, the 2021 NFL offseason was a rather quiet one. A few franchise quarterbacks were traded and a host of star receivers found new franchises, but that's about the length of it.

However, several of today's biggest players are expected to bark much louder during and following the 2022 NFL campaign. Many players were fortunate enough to have inked lucrative contracts, but others weren't so lucky. Some of these players will make themselves heard sooner rather than later. Franchises will sweat profusely as their stars demand to be traded due to failed or stalled contract negotiations.

So which players will bear a spurious smile all season long as they quietly plan their exit? Here are five players who might request a trade before the faraway start of the 2023 campaign:

1. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has mostly bitten his tongue during the offseason. Initially, the dual-threat quarterback was convinced that considering his track record, he should be set for a huge deal. Jackson was named to two straight Pro Bowls and a was the unanimous MVP for the 2019 NFL season.

However, the Baltimore Ravens haven’t acquiesced to his subtle demands. With Jackson’s contract expiring at the end of the 2022 season, Baltimore could place the franchise tag on him several times over.

Unfortunately for Jackson, his need to become one of, if not the highest, paid quarterback in the NFL is falling on deaf ears. If the Ravens refuse to pay Jackson and instead tell him to prove his worth, he could demand a trade out of town.

2. Tyreek Hill

The praise of Tua Tagavolia has been profusely spread by multi-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

Since making the head-turning trade that landed the talented wide receiver, Hill has done his best to place Tagovailoa on a pedestal. All the while, his detractors have repeatedly tried to pull him down. Hill has used superlative words such as consistent, precise, and accurate in an effort to bolster and boost Tagovailoa's confidence.

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, Tagovailoa will be given the opportunity to prove Hill right or wrong. Ultimately, Tagovailoa could well fail to live up to the lofty hype that Hill has bestowed upon him.

The six-time Pro Bowler is currently ecstatic over his four-year $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. But gratitude has a short half-life. If the offense stutters and stalls and the losses start racking up, Hill might reminisce about his former franchise. He might sit on the sidelines on Sundays, lost in his reveries of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tagovailoa will undoubtedly try his best this season. But after countless balls have fallen to the turf, Hill will storm into the owner's office next offseason and demand a trade.

3. Chase Claypool

Currently still signed to his rookie deal, Chase Claypool doesn’t have a ton of leverage in terms of wanting out of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After putting together a terrific rookie season, Chase Claypool's name began surfacing as one of the league’s bright young stars. His overall rookie numbers (873 receiving yards and nine touchdowns) were expected to improve in year two. Those assumptions, nonetheless, were erroneous.

Claypool accumulated 860 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 2021 NFL campaign. This was largely due to a diminished Ben Roethlisberger, who failed to deliver the ball to him on countless occasions.

Chase Claypool will now depend on the questionable accuracy of Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky is attempting to revive his career after spending a year holding the clipboard for Josh Allen at the Buffalo Bills. Chase Claypool will eventually grow frustrated with his lack of targets and ask for a trade.

4. Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans offense has long been carried by Derrick Henry. With a broad smile and even broader shoulders, Henry has openly accepted the challenge.

During the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons, the juggernaut runner made defenses pay, despite stacking the box. In those campaigns, Henry emerged as head and shoulders above his running back contemporaries. He led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns in those seasons. His efforts totaled 3,567 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Deja Vu ensued during the 2021 NFL campaign as Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns at the halfway mark. Unfortunately, a foot injury would keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. A return to play occurred during the postseason for the All-Pro, but Tennessee were summarily shown the door in the opening round against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Throughout Henry’s offseason, he’s expressed grit and anger, vowing to become an even more explosive player. But, despite his hopes, Henry will be mostly tamed this season as defenses focus their attention solely on him. Henry’s reprieve, which once came in the form of wide receiver A.J. Brown, was traded during the offseason for spare parts.

With Tennessee asking for far too much from Henry for far too long, it’s likely he requests a trade before he’s run into the ground.

5. Michael Thomas

Once viewed as the top dog in any wide receiver room, Michael Thomas has fallen mightily from his once lofty standing.

Drew Brees, his former quarterback, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame once eligible. Brees accurately placed the football into his hands time and time again. In the 2019 NFL season, Thomas had his most destructive season yet, hauling in 149 passes for 1,725 receiving yards.

Since then, however, Thomas has struggled to remain healthy. In 2020, the exceedingly talented receiver played in just a grand total of seven games. This past year, he failed to take the field at all.

While his injury woes appear to be behind him, Thomas will no longer have the luxury of Drew Brees throwing him the football. Instead, Thomas will depend on the combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Initially, Thomas will play the part of a good soldier. But as his once gaudy stats decline, envision a world where he demands out of New Orleans. The receiver will search for a more capable and consistent thrower of the football.

