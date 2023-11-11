5 NFL stars named to People's 2023 'Sexiest Athletes' List feat. Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and more

Top NFL players like Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow continue to reap recognition for their stellar on-field performances. Last season, Kelce earned his fourth First Team All-Pro selection and second Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Burrow became a 2022 Pro Bowler after completing 414 passes for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns. Aside from playing on offense, being selected on People Magazine’s Sexiest Men in Sports list will forever link Kelce and Burrow with three other players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NFL players named to People Magazine’s Sexiest Athletes list

There are no exact criteria People Magazine adheres to in selecting entries for their “Sexiest Athletes” list. Instead, they base results on their annual Reader’s Choice Poll. Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow are just two of the 21 men honored.

Athletes from other sports, like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Son Heung-min, Grigor Dimitrov, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Shohei Ohtani, were also recognized. Here are the five National Football League players who are in.

1) Braxton Berrios

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios

While Braxton Berrios is listed as a wide receiver, he mainly plays as the Miami Dolphins' kick returner. In 2021, he received a First Team All-Pro selection for his special teams role. But as a pass catcher, he only has 20 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown through Week 9.

Meanwhile, Berrios and TikTok sensation Alix Earle have been spotted together in public, especially on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPY Awards.

2) Jonathan Owens

Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens

The Green Bay Packers' strong safety married gymnastics legend Simone Biles earlier this year. Biles was even seen watching a Packers game while wearing a sweater bearing images of Owens. However, the Packers are not the first team he played for.

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after going undrafted. He played one season in Arizona before signing with the Houston Texans. Owens joined the Packers on a one-year contract and has 14 tackles this season.

3) Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce’s older brother has been blocking defensive linemen for a living. Conversely, there’s no stopping the fact he is in People Magazine’s “sexiest athletes” list. He is even a finalist for “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Beyond that attention, he is a five-time First Team All-Pro member and a six-time Pro Bowler. He also won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

4) Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Another year, another Joe Burrow slow start. This time, a calf injury derailed him from playing his best. However, things started to turn around as he led the Bengals to a four-game winning streak. His calm demeanor may have endeared him to football fans outside of Cincinnati. Burrow has 1,861 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

5) Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

He is the most accomplished NFL player among all those who made it to People Magazine’s list. Travis Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a seven-time All-Pro, and an eight-time Pro Bowler. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking good in their championship defense.

However, he must devote himself to doing better on the field, especially when the regular season is on its home stretch. The added attention he’s receiving is a challenge he must embrace.