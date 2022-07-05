5 NFL stars who revived their career feat. Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss

NFL careers are transient. In their pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy, countless NFL players have fallen hard and found themselves unable to recover. Injuries can end a career in an instant, or by gradually taking their toll. Sometimes a great player stays with a bad team. Though he becomes a local legend, there's always a sense of what could have been when they retire.

Some injuries, of course, are career-ending. These players have no chance to continue. But with other injuries, though serious, players can rebound. But what if their franchise doubts them? What if they refuse to take the risk?

Sometimes players have a choice. They can accept their fate, be it retirement from injury, or second place with a bad franchise. Alternatively, they can revive their careers with a new franchise.

Here are five NFL players that were able to do so:

#1 - Peyton Manning

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame career was teetering on the edge following the 2010 NFL season. The former league MVP endured a long list of injuries during his career, and it appeared as though his body had gone through enough.

A horrific neck injury forced the Indianapolis Colts to leave Manning on the back burner. The multi-time MVP winner soon found himself being replaced and released. In short order, however, Manning was picked up by the Denver Broncos on a whim.

While Manning gave Denver plenty of credibility, he still had to go out there and prove his worth, something he would do with ease. In four seasons, Manning carried Denver to four playoff runs and two Super Bowl trips. Manning was otherworldly during his time in Colorado. He was named to three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro squads, and won the Super Bowl before he retired.

#2 - Odell Beckham Jr.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defensive coordinators were bemused by Odell Beckham Jr. The flamboyant wide receiver didn’t just talk a good game, he also delivered one on the field.

In his first season, Beckham torched the NFL, racking up 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. For the next two seasons, Beckham Jr. destroyed opposing cornerbacks while leaving the opposition clueless as to how to stop him.

Over the next two years, he suffered through injuries and vagarious play. As the New York Giants grew sick and tired of his shenanigans, they shipped him to the Cleveland Browns.

Immediately viewed as their savior, Beckham was unable to contribute meaningful minutes for a talented Browns team. He was never the go-to guy in the Browns offense and a string of serious injuries affected his play.

He fell out spectacularly with the Browns, culminating in his father releasing a compilation of Baker Mayfield missing/ignoring him when wide open. Following this, he was released by Cleveland and signed for the Los Angeles Rams. In just a few short months, Beckham went from largely unwanted to a Super Bowl Champion. He played an immense role in the Rams bringing home this past season's Lombardi trophy.

#3 - Randy Moss

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

Randy Moss' talent was both undeniable and frustrating. During his time with the Minnesota Vikings, Moss ran past defenders with ease before catching touchdowns. But while Moss was having the time of his life punishing defenders, he often appeared apathetic on the field.

Between 2004 and 2006, Moss played some of the worst football of his NFL career. As a member of the Oakland Raiders, he was ultimately shown the door after racking up just 553 runs and three touchdowns. Yet, despite his lackluster efforts, the New England Patriots believed he had more to give. So, after giving up just a fourth-round draft selection, Moss found himself on a championship-laden roster.

Eager to repay this trust and prove himself, Moss put on a nightly show in New England. In three consecutive seasons, he registered at least 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. During the 2007 NFL season, he caught 98 balls for 23 touchdowns, a record that still stands today.

The New England Patriots went a sparkling 16-0 in the regular season that year, before flaming out in the Super Bowl against the New York Giants. Still, regardless of the ultimate outcome, Moss proved his doubters wrong and solidified himself as one of the greatest receivers to ever play in the NFL.

#4 - Terrelle Pryor

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Redskins

Terrelle Pryor's collegiate career was a bit underwhelming. Although his Ohio State Buckeyes produced eye-popping records, Pryor never set the college football world on fire. Regardless of his mediocre numbers, Pryor attempted to prove his doubters wrong in the NFL.

While he was confident in his ability to play the quarterback position, Pryor was hit with reality sooner than many were expecting. After four tenuous seasons of erratic throws and poor decisions, Pryor changed positions. A decision that proved wise in time.

He made the change in the 2016 NFL season and Pryor adapted well, racking up 1,007 receiving yards. Unfortunately, he was unable to build on his momentum due to a bevy of injuries. But for at least a short period of time, Pryor was an elite wideout.

#5 - Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

Like many standout college quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford was drafted into a poor situation. The Detroit Lions saddled their hopes on his shoulders. Seemingly every Sunday, Stafford dragged Detroit near the finish line before ultimately falling short.

Year after year, Stafford was subjected to doubters among the press and also the fanbase. Though his talent was obvious and he was beloved in Detroit, he was occasionally castigated for his inability to make the Lions relevant.

With Stafford stuck in the mud, the Pro Bowl caliber quarterback was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Rams. In his first season with the Rams, he led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the blink of an eye, Stafford rewrote his career story, going from underachieving, talented quarterback to possible NFL Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far