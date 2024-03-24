5 NFL stars whose careers have stalled in 2024 feat. Kenny Golladay 

The free agency commenced on March 13, and NFL teams signed new players to contracts. Many top free agents in the league signed contracts with new teams, while others did so in the following days.

NFL teams will keep signing players through the summer and into training camp to uncover a contributor late in free agency. Some players' careers have stagnated a little this year, though. They might not even be able to find a team at all or have to wait until later to sign a new deal.

Let's examine five NFL players who may have trouble landing a contract with a team in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NFL players whose careers have stalled

#5 - Carson Wentz (Quarterback)

In 2016, Carson Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as their second overall choice. He departed the team following the 2020 campaign due to a drop in output.

After that, Wentz played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders for the following two seasons. But he lost his starting position after his time with the Commanders.

Following the 2022 season, the former quarterback for North Dakota was cut by the Commanders after just one season. He prepared himself for another chance, but it didn't come until after he signed a somewhat late contract to back up Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz only appeared in one game for the Rams in 2023 and won't have another opportunity to play for the team in 2024. Despite his impending suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo was recently signed by Sean McVay's squad to a one-year contract. In the meantime, Stenson Bennett will continue to play backup quarterback for the team.

Carson Wentz's career may end considering a new class of talented quarterbacks is anticipated to usher into the league in April.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Matt Ioannidis (Defensive Tackle)

Matt Ioannidis was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ioannidis was let go by the Commanders after six years of service, having racked up 24.5 sacks overall (7.5 in 2018 and 8.5 in 2019).

Luckily, the veteran defense inked a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers for the 2022 campaign. After that, he played in 13 games with only one sack.

Matt Ioannidis remains unsigned as he couldn't acquire a contract with the NFL for the 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Casey Hayward (Cornerback)

Before the 2022 offseason, seasoned cornerback Casey Hayward inked a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. But he was sidelined by a shoulder injury that ended his season early after just six games. Atlanta released Hayward due to a failed physical designation after the 2022 season.

He was supposed to find a fresh start last year given his history and the league's shortage of cornerback support in the 2023 season. But that did not transpire. Hayward is still available as a free agent; if he doesn't sign with a team by 2024, he may as well hang up his cleats.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Carlos Dunlap (Defensive End)

Carlos Dunlap won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in his final NFL season, in 2022. Nevertheless, he did not sign a contract for the 2023 season.

Dunlap has accumulated an outstanding record of 100 sacks, 578 tackles and two interceptions in over ten years in the NFL. He still can improve a team's defense, which might make him a possibility for NFL teams requiring a strong edge rusher.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Kenny Golladay (Wide Receiver)

Kenny Golladay, a Pro Bowler in 2019, was primed to make big money with the Detroit Lions after leading the NFL in touchdown catches with 11 that year. However, Golladay's 2020 season was limited to just five games due to injuries in the final year of his Lions contract.

After leaving the Lions, Golladay signed a $72 million, four-season contract with the New York Giants. He caught 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games at the end of his first season in New York.

Golladay received flak for his lack of output, which included dropping important passes in the 2022 campaign. He also got injured and missed four more games.

Golladay couldn't find a team to trust with a short-term deal for the 2023 season after being cut by the Giants following the 2022 season. The former Pro Bowler, who is thirty years old, still aims to play in the NFL.