5 NFL starting QBs who could be jobless in 2023

There's no quicker way for an NFL franchise to turn its fortunes around than by acquiring a signal-caller capable of overhauling the offense and singlehandedly changing the pace at which the game is played.

We saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upend expectations and enter their names into the championship conversation year in and year out with the signing of Tom Brady back in 2020 free agency.

This past offseason, the Denver Broncos aimed to accomplish the same thing when they landed Russell Wilson in a massive blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2023, a fresh batch of teams could be looking to hand over the reins to the offense with a loaded college QB class set to make an impact at the professional level, putting the following group of QBs under the 8-ball as the 2022 season approaches.

Here are five NFL starting quarterbacks who could be jobless in 2023:

#1 - Geno Smith

Geno Smith won't be starting in Seattle for long

Since they traded Russell Wilson during the offseason, the Seahawks should have always been expected to take a step back in 2022 as they prepared for a down-year in the wake of the departure of their franchise cornerstone over the past decade.

That Drew Lock isn't looking capable of running the offense yet means Seattle will be going with the safe veteran option in Geno Smith. Smith has never had a standout season and has not been entrusted with the QB1 role since his rookie year in 2013.

Assuming this season goes as expected and the Seahawks struggle to escape the NFC West cellar, someone like Florida's Anthony Richardson could be an ideal target next April during the draft. Whoever they select will likely have a better chance to start than Smith, who is not under contract beyond this season.

#2 - Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones does not have a stranglehold on the Giants' QB job.

It doesn't appear that Daniel Jones has established himself as 'the guy' in New York during his first three seasons coming out of Duke. While the 2019 season showed promise and the 2020 season showed the kind of progress necessary to have hope for the long-term, the neck injury he suffered last year seems set to hold him back during a critical fourth year in the pros.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Daniel Jones NEEDS TO COME OUT SLINGING this year. He has the size, the arm strength, the ability and Brian Daboll there to help him LET THAT DOG HUNT in the passing game. The city seems ready to move on, but DON’T RUN TO THE MANAGER on this one. Go out and MAKE THEM BELIEVE. Daniel Jones NEEDS TO COME OUT SLINGING this year. He has the size, the arm strength, the ability and Brian Daboll there to help him LET THAT DOG HUNT in the passing game. The city seems ready to move on, but DON’T RUN TO THE MANAGER on this one. Go out and MAKE THEM BELIEVE.

Tyrod Taylor looms as a win-now threat capable of usurping him at any point. With Jones' contract being unguaranteed beyond this season, any rough patch in his play could knock him out of the Giants' plans altogether.

#3 - Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota seems like a stop-gap in Atlanta.

Before the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, in a somewhat puzzling move.

With the draft coming so soon, it was questionable why the Falcons would sign someone who wasn't exactly going to inspire a bidding war on a deal that could reasonably be considered an overpay. Given the team's selection of Desmond Ridder, admitted by the front office to be one out of convenience and less of a planned occurrence, it's still unclear what the Falcons' plan is.

Unless Mariota turns into the Oregon version of himself and turns back the clock on his career, the out-clause on his contract will almost certainly be exercised and this will be a one-season experiment.

#4 - Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa may be on his last chance.

Despite his championship pedigree at the college level, Tua Tagovailoa has not had it easy in his first two professional seasons playing for the Miami Dolphins following a top-five selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zack Eisen @zackeisen21 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Mike McDaniel on Tua: "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen." ( @LeBatardShow Mike McDaniel on Tua: "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen." (@LeBatardShow)https://t.co/YNvjQgwvjA I genuinely feel bad for Tua. It is going to be nearly impossible for him to live up to the words of McDaniel and Tyreek. If he struggles at all, the entire world is going to clown him. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… I genuinely feel bad for Tua. It is going to be nearly impossible for him to live up to the words of McDaniel and Tyreek. If he struggles at all, the entire world is going to clown him. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Tagovailoa regressed within each of his first two seasons, falling off a cliff last year as the Deshaun Watson trade rumors heated up and owning a 5:5 touchdown-interception ratio in the final five games in 2020.

Tom Brady could be looming as the next starter if the NFL doesn't block him from joining Dolphins owner Stephen Ross following their shared tampering scandal, but Teddy Bridgewater could be there to replace him even before that.

#5 - Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky is warming the seat for Kenny Pickett

Out of anyone on this list, Mitchell Trubisky may be the most deserving of a starting job in a year, but Kenny Pickett's presence in Pittsburgh will almost certainly bump him from his Steelers starting role.

Despite Pickett impressing in the preseason, Trubisky will most likely get the starting nod due to his NFL experience. Remember, this was a postseason squad from a season ago, so going with the more experienced signal-caller is likely the smart play for Pittsburgh.

Pickett seems inevitable in the 'Steel City,' though, so don't be surprised to see Trubisky serving as a high-end NFL backup during the 2023 season and, perhaps, beyond.

