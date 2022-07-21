5 NFL superstars who are entering the last year of their contract ft. Deebo Samuel

As we see stars across the NFL move teams or stick with their teams for more and more money every year, contracts are a hot topic of conversation for fans across the league.

We all want to see the stars of our team locked into long-term contracts so we can see them hone their skills week in and week out on the gridiron.

While many teams lock players up as soon as possible, such as the Kansas City Chiefs signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year $500 million contract in 2021, plenty of stars let their contracts run down, either due to a falling out with their franchise or to hit the free agency market.

Here are five NFL superstars entering the last year of their contract during the 2022-23 season.

#1 - Mike Gesicki

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has established himself as one of the most underrated in football over recent years. Gesicki has been Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite target since the pair got to work, with Gesicki catching 73 passes for 780 yards in 2021.

The Dolphins could not agree on a new contract with the tight end before the most recent deadline, so they have placed the franchise tag on him for the 2022-23 season. However, unless Miami can agree to a deal with Gesicki, he will be an unrestricted free agent come 2023.

#2 - Orlando Brown Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. will hit the free agent market in 2023 after failing to agree on a long-term contract.

Brown has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, both with the Baltimore Ravens and now the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes’ protector has excelled in recent years, making the last three Pro Bowls. He is asking for money to put his name among the highest-paid at the position.

Speaking to NFL Now, NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha said of the contract talks:

“There was frustration and there was disappointment. They really like Orlando Brown Jr. and they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them."

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will likely hit free agency in 2023, with the 49ers rolling with Trey Lance as the starter going forward.

Garoppolo’s time in San Francisco has been a success, as he led them to a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC Championship game in his five seasons with the team.

He would be an immediate upgrade to a handful of teams in the NFL, and the 49ers would be happy to get rid of his $24,200,000 base salary for 2022.

#4 - Jessie Bates

Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals is due to hit the market in 2023 after having the franchise tag placed on him going into the 2022 season.

Bates has established himself as one of the best safeties in football and managed to make a huge interception of Matthew Stafford in Super Bowl LVI.

Despite this, the Bengals and Bates failed to come to a long-term contract extension, and the 25-year-old is in a contract year in 2022 unless anything changes.

#5 - Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel became one of the most electrifying players in the NFL in 2021, carrying the San Francisco 49ers offense all the way to the NFC Championship game.

However, since then, Samuel and the 49ers have been locked in contract disputes, with Samuel requesting a trade around the 2022 NFL Draft. The trade request wasn’t granted, and he remains with the team. But no contract has been agreed upon thus far.

