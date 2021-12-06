5 NFL superstars likely to retire without a Super Bowl ring

The dream of every NFL star player is to win the Super Bowl. But the fact there are 32 teams in the NFL and only one champion every year means plenty of stars will retire without ever winning a championship. Plenty won't even reach that grand stage either.

Most NFL fans have heard about all-time greats, such as Dan Marino and Barry Sanders, who never won a Super Bowl. But what about active stars who fall into that category?

On that note, here's a look at five active NFL stars who could retire without a Super Bowl ring:

#5 Adrian Peterson, Seattle Seahawks

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team with the Seattle Seahawks, but he will, one day, enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He is a seven-time All-Pro who has also made seven Pro Bowls.

Peterson is now 36, and is just trying to seek one more full-time NFL job. At this point, it is doubtful he will get a great shot with a top contender, given his age and position.

His best shot at winning it all came back in 2009 when Brett Favre led the Vikings to the NFC Championship game. However, a late loss there ended up being the closest Peterson would ever get in his legendary career.

The only way he gets off this list is if he somehow finds a way to convince a contending team to sign him in 2022. That may mean he has to wait until late in the season, like he did this year, to pick the best spot.

#4 Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack is a former No. 5 overall pick of the Oakland Raiders who has since been dominating with the Chicago Bears. But he is currently out for the year with an injury, and will turn 31 in February. His current foot injury, which required surgery, stands out as a major concern.

Mack is under contract with the Bears through the 2024 season. The team has potential outs in the deal as the dead cap value continues to go down. But it would appear likely that Mack stays with the Bears for at least a few more seasons. It will be tough to trade him right away, given his age and recent injury history.

The Bears do not appear to be close to Super Bowl contention in 2021. The team has a rookie quarterback in Justin Fields, and will get a new head coach in 2022 if Matt Nagy is fired, as expected. So if Mack cannot force a trade, his career may end with plenty of individual awards, but no Super Bowl ring.

The consolation for Mack is that he did sign a deal that guaranteed him $90 million. Landing that record deal has him set up for generations, even if he finishes his career with a struggling Bears team.

