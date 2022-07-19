5 NFL superstars who never recovered from a serious injury

The Nation Football League, America's most-watched past-time, is the most brutal league in the world. It requires a lot of its athletes. It's no shock, then, that NFL fans have seen the careers of some of their favorite players end in an instant, following an on-field injury.

Dennis Byrd died tragically in a car crash in Oklahoma Mandatory Credit: The New York Times

#5 Dennis Byrd

Dennis Byrd's life and NFL career are mutually tragic. All it took to change everything was a freak on-field injury.

On Nov. 29, 1992, Byrd slammed headfirst into his New York Jets teammate Scott Mersereau's chest while they were playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. This incident ended a brilliant NFL career. In just three seasons, Byrd ranked No. 3 for the all-time single-season sack ranking in the Jets organization.

Byrd would go on to struggle following this incident. He walked with some difficulty and would require continuous rehabilitation. He had his number retired by New York in an on-field ceremony back in 2012 at MetLife Stadium.

Mark Cavitt @MarkCavitt My prayers are with the family of Dennis Byrd. NFL career cut short by neck injury and now he dies in a car crash. Terrible. My prayers are with the family of Dennis Byrd. NFL career cut short by neck injury and now he dies in a car crash. Terrible.

Sadly enough, his life also ended in a freak accident. On October 15, 2016, while driving a 2004 Hummer H2, Byrd was struck by a vehicle. It had been traveling northbound on Oklahoma Highway 88 and veered into his lane. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Leonard Weaver was the one tackled in his career-ending injury

#4 Leonard Weaver

Former Philadelphia Eagles fullback Leonard Weaver's NFL career ended on a tackle from a Green Bay Packers defender. This happened on the first carry of the 2010 season. It was right after he had signed a three-year deal to become one of the wealthiest players at his position.

Weaver tore his ACL. He was angling for a comeback in the years that followed. Unfortunately, he was never able to get to a point where he could take hits to his lower half in live-game action ever again.

It has seemingly haunted the All-Pro FB since it happened. He told Philly.com:

"It plays back so vivid, man. It's crazy. If I go right, I might hit my head on the goal post, but for some reason, I went backside. I remember Clay Matthews trying to get guys off of me. Jason Peters and those guys trying to help me up. I remember crying, just loud, man, asking God why. Why am I here?"

Weaver was injured when he was at the top of his game. It is understandable that he would have replayed the incident over and over in his head, wondering if he could have done something differently.

Derek Stingley Jr. holding the jersey of his late grandfather Darryl Stingley Mandatory Credit: WCVB

#3 Darryl Stingley

What made the NFL career-ending and paralysis-causing injury to former pro wide receiver Darryl Stingley extra gut-wrenching was that it happened during a 1978 exhibition game. Injuries like this make one wonder about the NFL preseason.

Stingley was hit head-on by Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum, who led with his helmet. This move by Tatum became one of the early causes for the NFL's emphasis on clean tackling in the modern era.

Scott Perkins @scottperkins67 Man do I feel old!!! Derrick Stingley’s Grandfather was Darryl Stingley. Paralyzed by Jack Tatum in 1978. Man do I feel old!!! Derrick Stingley’s Grandfather was Darryl Stingley. Paralyzed by Jack Tatum in 1978.

Stingley’s career was done on the spot after just five seasons. Worse yet, he was never able to walk again. He died in 2007, but his legacy lives on with his grandson Derek Stingley Jr., who was just selected third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Johnny Knox saw his career end with a fractured vertabrae

#2 Johnny Knox

On December 18, 2011, former Chicago Bears receiver Johnny Knox collided with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Anthony Hargrove. Knox suffered a fractured vertebrae as a result. This happened during the first game of the season.

Fortunately, he was able to walk. Sadly, his hopes of playing in the league again have dissipated over the last decade. Nerve damage from that career-ending hit continues to plague him.

Joe Theismann's career ended in the most notorious of ways

#1 Joe Theismann

No injury will ever resonate with the NFL audience quite like Lawrence Taylor's career-ending hit on Joe Theismann. Taylor's knee rammed into his lower right leg while Harry Carson and Gary Reasons also converged on the former Washington quarterback.

Theismann reminisced about the injury during a 2005 interview with the New York Times:

"The pain was unbelievable. It snapped like a breadstick. It sounded like two muzzled gunshots off my left shoulder. Pow, pow! It was at that point, I also found out what a magnificent machine the human body is. Almost immediately, from the knee down, all the feeling was gone in my right leg. The endorphins had kicked in, and I was not in pain."

The Super Bowl XVII champion and 1983 NFL MVP had to walk off into the sunset following a brilliant NFL career. Luckily, he didn't hold a grudge against Taylor. The two have been golf buddies ever since.

Theismann has gone on to have a broadcast career. He has even made TV/movie appearances in B.J. and the Bear (1981), Cannonball Run II (1984), and The Man from Left Field (1993).

