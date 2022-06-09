5 NFL superstars who should be playing for better teams than they currently do

Not every NFL team has the luxury of fighting for the Lombardi Trophy. For most teams, no matter how hard they try, they just don't have enough quality and strength to go all the way.

There are several great players that are in need of a reprieve from the perpetual cycle of losing they endure with their teams. As numerous NFL squads move towards yet another losing season, let's look at five NFL players who should be playing elsewhere.

#5 Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has prospered in the NFL thanks to his partnership with Patrick Mahomes

Admittedly, it’s a bit too early to be wishing Tyreek Hill was on another team. With that said, many feel that he’ll be regretting his offseason trade to the Miami Dolphins sooner rather than later.

Since entering the league in 2016, Hill has been selected as a Pro Bowler every single year of his career. However, with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball to him since the 2018 season, Hill has developed into one of the most explosive wide receivers the game of football has ever seen.

In three of the past four seasons, Hill has racked up at least 1,200 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while helping the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances.

Defenders stood incredulously on the field of play as Hill easily blew past them on his way to the end zone. But, regardless of his gaudy numbers, Hill’s production is set to take a major hit.

For now, Hill, and the rest of the league for that matter, are in wait-and-see mode. And while there’s a chance he could be just as productive with Tua Tagovailoa as he was with Mahomes, it's doubtful.

#4 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey plays for the Carolina Panthers in NFL

The 75-yard kickoff returns, the 1,300-yard rushing seasons, and eye-popping plays have all been innocuous at this point in Christian McCaffrey’s career.

During the 2019 season, McCaffrey established himself as, arguably, the best running back in the entire NFL. Yet, over the past two seasons, with the Carolina Panthers failing to get their hands on a respected quarterback, the offensive burden has fallen squarely on McCaffrey’s shoulders.

As a result, McCaffrey’s knees have buckled underneath the nonstop pounding of 300+ pound men. In 33 games, McCaffrey has only participated in 10 over the past two seasons.

Although the former All-Pro is gearing up for the 2022 league year, the Panthers are yet to acquire game-changing pieces. This could force McCaffrey to carry the load for a team that’s destined for double-digit losses.

There will always be a feeling of apprehension once McCaffrey steps onto an NFL field. Still, regardless of whether or not he remains healthy for an entire year, McCaffrey is wasting his prime years on a team that’s going nowhere fast.

#3 Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks has been has been a superb performer for Houston Texans in NFL

Throughout the perpetually consistent career of Brandin Cooks, the incredibly gifted receiver has found his name amongst the league’s best in terms of production.

Outside of his first season in the NFL and discounting his unusually low production from the 2019 season, Cooks has racked up, at least, 1,037 yards in every year of his career.

But, for whatever reason, Cooks has failed to make a single Pro Bowl team, despite putting up gargantuan numbers. This upcoming season, unless Cooks is moved before the start of the year, it’s highly unlikely that he will continue his dominance on the field.

With the Houston Texans forced to finally pull the trigger on a trade for their embattled former QB, Deshaun Watson, they have little to no options in terms of his replacement.

Presently, Davis Mills is slotted as their day one starter. Meaning, that unless Cooks finds his way out of Houston, he’ll suffer a major statistical decline this upcoming season.

#2 Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Matt Judon is among the best defensive ends in NFL

Matt Judon, for the last handful of seasons, has been considered one of the best defensive ends in the entire NFL. In back-to-back seasons in Baltimore, Judon was named to consecutive Pro Bowls.

Doing so enticed Belichick to bring him on board. During his first season in New England, Judon was a stud, racking up 12.5 sacks in 17 games.

Still, even with the Patriots doing just enough to nab one of the final playoff spots last season, this team is going nowhere fast. Although it’s still early, Matt Patricia, after failing to accomplish much of anything in Detroit, is expected to call offensive plays for the Patriots next season.

Do we need to say more? Judon needs to get out there quick, fast, and in a hurry.

#1 Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry deserves a better NFL team

On average, Derrick Henry is expected to carry the ball over 300 times a season. As the Tennessee Titans continue to place the ball in his belly and sit back and watch as he churns his legs forward, despite being dragged in the opposite direction by countless defenders, the Titans haven’t seen long-term success.

Essentially guaranteed a playoff spot in any given year, Henry has done his best to push the Titans to the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl. Still, despite leading the league in both rushing yards and rushing attempts the past two seasons, Henry’s Titans have failed to do so.

In addition to the Titans struggling in the passing game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill under center, Henry is continually and repeatedly run into the ground. Prior to missing the final nine games of the season, Henry rushed for 937 yards and was given the ball 219 times.

Before Henry is forced to retire due to repeated blows, he should be placed on a team where his God-given talents can thrive.

