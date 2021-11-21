5 NFL superstars set to miss Week 11 due to injury

There is a host of important injury news to deliver for the upcoming games this week. Week 11 is set to start soon and there are a host of players that will not be seeing the field this week.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game of football, and sometimes big-time players are left to view the game at home or on the sidelines.

This week, like every other week, showcases some very important matchups. Especially to those teams that are in the thick of the playoff race.

Here are five NFL superstars that will miss Week 11 due to injuries.

Which injury will be the most costly?

#5 - Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints will be without their starting running back for Sunday's game. Alvin Kamara is currently dealing with a knee injury that has all but kept him out of practice this week.

The Saints are on a two-game losing streak and need all the help they can get, as they are currently 5-4 and attempting to catch the first-place Buccaneers.

Although losing Kamara is a big hit to the Saints offense, they have plenty of help in the backfield to supplement Kamara being out due to injury. Mark Ingram will now take over starting duties with Tony Jones Jr. as his backup.

#4 - Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a string of bad luck this week. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is officially out for Sunday's game with a thigh injury.

Brown is out in today's game in which the Ravens will be taking on the Chicago Bears.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens downgraded WR Marquise Brown to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. Ravens downgraded WR Marquise Brown to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears.

The Ravens' leading receiver will be sorely missed, and the Ravens are taking on a very tough team in the Bears. With Brown out, the Ravens' offense will take a huge hit to their overall plan.

The Ravens are currently 6-3 and a game ahead of division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Losing the game today would make things a lot more difficult for the Ravens trying to pull way ahead of the AFC North.

