5 NFL superstars still without a team heading into the 2022 NFL season

Not every NFL superstar knows just yet where his paycheck will be coming from during the 2022 season. Quite a few are still in the free agent market and are waiting to be signed ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Some of these names are among the biggest in the sport and not all of them will be considered a star after finding their next home. In fact, there's no guarantee that they'll all find a new team to represent in 2022 at all.

Let's take a look at 5 NFL superstars who are still without a team heading into the 2022 NFL season:

#5 Tyrann Mathieu (S)

After impressing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu has no shortage of free agent options this upcoming season.

Tyrann Mathieu will be leaving after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Two of those resulted in a Super Bowl trip and all three brought in at least an AFC Championship game appearance.

Leaving the franchise wasn't up to the 'Honey Badger', though, just so we're clear. The Chiefs declined to extend an offer to the nine-year NFL vet. Needless to say, Mathieu isn't happy about it. He said:

“Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man.”

Mathieu admits he would have stayed had the franchise offered him the same deal (three years, $31.5 million) they offered former Texans S Justin Reid, adding:

“To be honest, if they would’ve offered me Justin Reid’s deal, obviously I would’ve tried to negotiate, but if that’s where they drew their line in the sand, I probably would’ve took it. I probably would’ve took it.”

It's now a wrap on Mathieu's time in the 'Heart of America', and the LSU product must find his fourth NFL home for the 2022 season. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers are all seen as possible landing spots for the 29-year-old.

#4 Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)

Jadeveon Clowney has been betting on himself in NFL free agency the past two seasons and could do so again.

When it comes to his free agency, Jadeveon Clowney has been playing it close to the vest for two consecutive seasons now. The South Carolina product has signed one-year deals with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns in the past two years.

That strategy might not change in 2022. Clowney has been able to squeeze out a few million in negotiations by forgoing longer guarantees for more money upfront each summer. He could continue doing so as he looks for a team ahead of the new season.

His quality means teams are still lining up for his services despite knowing he may not commit to a long-term deal. A return to the Browns isn't out of the realm of possibility, especially with the team in a win-now mode following the Deshaun Watson trade and subsequent extension.

If Clowney doesn't return to the 'Dawg Pound', he will still have multiple options. The Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals are all rumored to be in the mix for his signature.

#3 Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a top WR option on the free agency market.

The Los Angeles Rams have made several wholesale changes to their receiving corps in the wake of their 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

Robert Woods is no longer with the side, having been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2023 sixth-round NFL Draft pick. Allen Robinson was signed away from the Chicago Bears shortly thereafter.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned, though. A return to the 'City of Angels' is still possible for the 29-year-old, but a heavily rumored destination for Beckham is the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers could certainly use a top option in Green Bay given the Davante Adams trade. Signing Beckham on a cheap deal could be the most cost-efficient way to find the #12 a new favorite target.

#2 JC Tretter (C)

JC Tretter has been a steady hand for the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers at center in his career.

As president of the NFL Players' Association, JC Tretter has been more involved in the news for that role than his on-field role at center. He recently commented on the push to make contracts fully guaranteed, penning an open letter on it for the NFLPA's website.

Tretter called guaranteeing contracts a 'turning point' for the league as it seeks more financial security for its players. He wrote in his letter:

"The question now becomes can we – agents, players and the union – work together to seize an opportunity and set a true standard for future players. Time will tell, but we hope that this becomes a turning point; one that our union stands ready to support."

As for his playing career, Tretter has proven to be a sturdy force, and has incredibly played in 80 out of a possible 81 games in his career. The Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, and Denver Broncos all figure to be in on his free agent recruitment.

#1 Colin Kaepernick (QB)

Colin Kaepernick is back in the spotlight for footballing reasons again in 2022 after some time away.

Given his recent workout for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines during their annual spring game, it's fair to say that Colin Kaepernick is once again an NFL star.

In 2019, when Kaepernick last attempted to get an NFL job, his workouts seemed to be more message-driven than functional regarding an actual on-field return. The 34-year-old now seems to be serious about being apart of a roster again and is even open to the possibility of a backup role.

Kaepernick probably won't be signed until after the 2022 Draft at the earliest. However, it's a more realistic possibility now that the former second-round pick will be employed than it has been since he was exiled from the league.

