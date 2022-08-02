5 NFL suspensions that make Deshaun Watson's six-game ban look lenient ft. Calvin Ridley and Ben Roethlisberger

Deshaun Watson's looming suspension has been one of the biggest storylines of the entire 2022 NFL offseason. It was recently reported that he will be suspended for the first six games of the Cleveland Browns' season after a ruling by retired judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was hired by the NFL and NFLPA to review Watson's case.

There were rumors that Deshaun Watson could potentially receive a suspension for a full season. Following 24 accusations of sexual misconduct, six games seems like a bargain for the Browns. When compared to other NFL players who have received lengthy suspensions, Watson's punishment seems light.

Here are five NFL suspensions that make Deshaun Watson's ban look lenient.

#1 - Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was accused of two separate cases of sexual misconduct during his career in 2009 and 2010. Similar to Deshaun Watson, he was excused from criminal charges due to a lack of substantial evidence supporting the accusations. Roethlisberger received a six-game suspension from the NFL.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer If you want precedent here, Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case—like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s—lacked criminal charges. If you want precedent here, Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case—like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s—lacked criminal charges.

While the accusations aren't exactly the same, they are both related to sexual misconduct. While Roethlisberger was accused by two alleged victims, Watson had 24 that filed civil lawsuits.

#2 - Vontaze Burfict

Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict

Vontaze Burfict was notorious in the NFL for delivering violent hits. Many of those hits violated the league's player safety policies. These policies help protect defenseless players and avoid major injuries.

His constant disregard for the rules resulted in several opposing players being injured over the years. Burfict eventually received a 12 game suspension from the NFL. This was double the number of games that Watson received for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

#3 - Jonathan Vilma

New Orleans Saints LB Jonathan Vilma

The New Orleans Saints were found guilty of one of the most notorious scandals in NFL history, known as Bountygate. Their coaching staff offered rewards to defensive players for causing injuries to opposing players and knocking them out of games.

Saints head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams were each suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season due to the scheme. The NFL also issued a full-year suspension for Saints defensive captain Jonathan Vilma. His 16 game initial sentence is significantly more than Deshaun Watson's.

#4 - Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley is the most recent player to receive a lengthy suspension from the NFL. He was found to have placed two separate bets on NFL games totaling $1,500. He did not play in either of those two games, as he was taking time away from football.

Players are prohibited from gambling on NFL games in an effort to completely protect the integrity of the outcome of those games. Regardless of whether or not they are competing in that particular game. The league suspended Ridley for a full 17 game season, nearly triple what Deshaun Watson was given.

#5 - Darren Waller

Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller

Leading up to Darren Waller's second NFL season in 2016, he failed two separate drug tests, violating the league's substance abuse policy. The first failure earned him a four-game suspension, which was then increased to a full 16 game season with the second violation.

A suspension was necessary for violating the league's substance abuse policy. However, it seems a bit off that Waller received such a harsher penalty than Deshaun Watson.

