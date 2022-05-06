5 NFL teams that should consider free agent signings after the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft was not a cure-all for the league's 32 franchises. In fact, some teams squandered their chances to plug all of their holes and now head into the summer still in need of reinforcements.

In particular, five franchises failed to make the most of the NFL Draft and will need free agency to figure out the follies foiling their future chances of finding themselves in the postseason.

Let's look at these five NFL teams that should consider free agent signings after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears still have offensive holes to fill in free agency

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is far too early in his pro journey to be calling out his franchise the same way Aaron Rodgers did after the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the second-year QB has every right to feel like his offense is being deprioritized by the Bears this offseason.

Velus Jones Jr. out of Tennessee is the highest-profile skill weapon brought on so far in the absence of Allen Robinson (now a member of the defending champion Los Angeles Rams). The Division I FCS prospect Braxton Jones is Chicago's answer to Jason Peters' departure via the NFL Draft.

It's too late in the offseason to land any true difference-makers, but perhaps Ryan Poles could get Peters back on the phone and convince him to return for one last run in the Windy City.

Elsewhere, value adds should be sought in the event that undrafted free agents push veterans around the league out of their deals.

The San Francisco 49ers have a potential void at center to address

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers executive John Lynch was non-commital regarding the return of 3-time Second-team All-Pro center Alex Mack. The latter has hinted that retirement could be on the table after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Lynch said that Mack would comment on what his next career move would be on his own time. But he did comment on the potential transition from the 2009 NFL Draft first-round pick to whoever may be next.

"It's a tough position to come in and play right away. You'd be going from one extreme, one of the brighter players in terms of football and communication in Alex Mack, and experienced, just got a lot of experience to a young player. But sure, that happens a lot. And one thing about our system, I don't think there's as much on the center in terms of making every protection call and things of that nature as a lot of systems."

Given the 49ers did not select a center during the 2022 NFL Draft, free agency is their only way to replace Mack now.

The Cardinals will need to replace Chandler Jones in free agency

Arizona Cardinals

The decision to join the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was one mulled over at length by Chandler Jones, as he told Raider Maiven's Hondo Carpenter.

"I said, ‘I can do this. You know, I'm good, but I really prayed on my decision. I really did. I wanted to know obviously the front office, the players, the culture, the location, and this place crossed everything. It dotted all i’s, it crossed every t. And just like I said, again, the culture, just being around here, being around the guys, when I walked in the building and I met everyone, it just felt like at home."

Despite spending six seasons with Arizona, it didn't sound like Jones would be missing the franchise he became a 2-time First-team All-Pro with. It was all about Vegas in his interview with Sports Illustrated's dedicated Raiders site.

The Cardinals brought on 'Hollywood' Brown for the offense, and drafted DE Cameron Thomas, and EDGE Myjai Sanders to fortify their defensive front. The LB position was largely ignored outside of a late-round flier on Penn State's Jesse Luketa. Free agency might be able to fix that.

Trevor Lawrence needs more offensive weapons too

Jacksonville Jaguars

We have, once again, Aaron Rodgers as the template of a QB who is far from satisfied with the trade, NFL Draft, and free agency dealings of his franchise. But, unlike Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence has legitimate gripes to grapple with.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had a bit of a nightmare season in Jacksonville in his rookie year. He had five more INTs (17) than he did TD throws (12) and had the 32nd best QB rating.

To avoid an uncomfortable situation between the former Clemson great and the Jaguars, Shad Kahn and the Jags front office needs to address the WR position. They need to give Lawrence the weapons needed to remain happy playing for a franchise that has won three playoff games this century.

The Buccaneers have to simply tie up their loose ends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unlike the other teams on this list, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are very likely to start the season with what they have and end up in the postseason. Arizona needs DeAndre Hopkins to return from suspension.

They will also likely require reinforcements to fortify their front-seven defensively in order to ensure a second straight trip to the playoffs.

Tampa Bay already has a championship-level defense and the greatest quarterback of all time under center.

What they need is to see two big-name locker-room leaders (Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh) return to continue conveying to the Buccaneers fanbase that the team is all in on 2022. This should be the case even if Tom Brady likely has his eyes on a move to Miami in 2023.

