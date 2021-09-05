5 NFL Teams with the easiest schedule in 2021

NFL teams will be looking to reach the playoffs and win the Super Bowl at the end of their regular season. However, it will not be easy for anyone, especially now that the regular season is 17 games for the first time. While the NFL is built for parity, inevitably some teams are stronger than others. Based on last season's performances, we look at the NFL teams with the easiest schedule of the regular season.

NFL teams with the easiest schedule

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have struck the jackpot this time round in terms of ease of regular-season games. Of all the NFL teams they will play against, only the Saints, Buccaneers and Chiefs had a winning record last season. It should be noted, though, that they do have to play Super Bowl winners of the past two seasons. Still, the combined win loss record of the teams they play against is 117-155 and they should do better than they did last time around.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to put things right this season after suffering a raft of catastrophic injuries to their quarterback, Dak Prescott, and pretty much the entire offensive line. The good thing for them is that they have the second easiest ride of all NFL teams this season. They face NFL teams that went a combined 122-148-2 last season.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons do not yet have designs on the Lombardi trophy just yet, but will be thinking of a respectable season to build on for the future. They could end up doing just that because their combined opposition in the coming season has a total win percentage of less than half. The record of all the NFL teams that will play against the Falcons was 123-148-1 last season.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to go all the way and win back-to-back Super Bowls. They have returned all the starters to their team. They have Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback of all time, and someone who has experience of repeat wins. They have now been handed luck in their schedule as they play NFL teams who went a combined 126-145-1 last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' full 2021 regular-season schedule features Tom Brady vs. Patriots https://t.co/7avCuzwaoS — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) May 13, 2021

#5 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are as excited about this season as they should be. They will be looking to reach the playoffs at a minimum. With them facing NFL teams with a 128-144 record last season, they will have it easier than their division rivals.

Edited by Henno van Deventer