  5 NFL teams who could exceed expectations in the 2024 season ft. Arizona Cardinals

5 NFL teams who could exceed expectations in the 2024 season ft. Arizona Cardinals

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 30, 2024 21:10 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic
5 NFL teams who could exceed expectations in the 2024 season ft. Arizona Cardinals (Image Credit: IMAGN)

The 2024 season is nearly upon us with the training camps for every team about to begin in a few weeks. While every team will enter that with the expectation of making the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl, it will not be realistic for everyone.

There are the favorites like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, with their star quarterbacks and a legacy of success within the past few years. But here are some other teams that can be dark horses and exceed expectations in the 2024 NFL season.

Teams that can exceed expectations in the 2024 season

#5 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were widely expected to be one of the worst teams last year but did better than the likes of the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots, despite missing Kyler Murray for a significant portion of the season. One of the reasons for that was new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

also-read-trending Trending

A defensive mastermind, whose worth has only gone up after seeing the Eagles struggle on that side of the ball after his departure, he meticulously planned for games and made them competitive. Now, they have Kyler Murray back, who is still young and is a proven dual-threat quarterback. They are just one season removed from making the playoffs and have added players like Zay Jones to complement their offense.

They could be the surprise package of the 2024 season.

#4 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers surprised the NFL world last season when they made it all the way to the Divisional Round after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at home in the Wild Card round. Yet, they are being surprisingly underestimated heading into the 2024 season.

There are a couple of reasons for that. Jordan Love was uneven last year and played well in patches. They really do not have a premier wide receiver who can be considered one of the best in the league.

But in Matt LaFleur, they have one of the brightest young coaches in the league. Jordan Love was solid in the second half of the season last year and went multiple games without an interception. And not having a number one wide receiver means he can spread the ball and everyone can play their part.

They have a team that could really ruffle some feathers in the 2024 season.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

Before Kirk Cousins went down injured for the Minnesota Vikings last season, he was looking like one of the favorites for the MVP award. Now fit, he will be lining up for the Falcons instead.

He has some great weapons to throw to, a weak division to contend with, and a good running game led by Bijan Robinson. What could motivate him even more is that Atlanta chose to select Michael Penix Jr., essentially his replacement in the near future, in this year's NFL Draft.

Having that competition could prove powerful motivation for Kirk Cousins and he could inspire the Falcons to greater heights. Do not be surprised if they make it to the playoffs in the 2024 season.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Broncos may not have had a good season in the last couple of years but they are beginning afresh this year. They drafted Bo Nix as their quarterback and moved on from Russell Wilson.

Sean Payton gets to build the team in his image and is said to be incredibly bullish on the young quarterback. If he is indeed what his head coach thinks he is and can provide a performance like C.J. Stroud did for the Houston Texans, they could be the surprise package of the 2024 season.

A year ago, nobody saw Houston playing in the Divisional Round a year after drafting a rookie quarterback. If Bo Nix can have a similar impact with a coach known for his offensive work, the Broncos can bring some cheer to Mile High.

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Bears had the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They took Caleb Williams, widely considered a generational talent, with that pick. But that was not all that they did. Their first pick came courtesy of the Carolina Panthers and they still had another slot to select with in the first round. And they chose Rome Odunze, who is regarded as an NFL-ready wide receiver.

in the offseason, they also got Keenan Allen to add to D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet and give the rookie quarterback one of the best offenses in the NFL. Their defense has also been fortified with some additions going back to last season and they look ready to compete. The Bears could be the team that surprises many observes in the 2024 season. But given the talent on that roster, if they do, nobody can say that it was unexpected.

Edited by Rit Nanda
