Who has beaten Tom Brady the most? 5 teams with highest winning percentage vs NFL GOAT ft. Denver Broncos

Tom Brady is undoubtedly the best player to ever grace the NFL, and the most successful. During his 23-year career, thus far, he has amassed seven Super Bowl rings, as well as NFL records in passing yards and touchdowns. Brady has won 243 games in his career, the most of any player in league history. Needless to say, he is a nightmare to face off against.

Despite this, some teams have had a surprising amount of success when they come up against the GOAT. Here are the five teams with the highest winning percentage against Brady.

#5 – Los Angeles Rams (.444)

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have faced Tom Brady on nine occasions, as L.A. and St. Louis, and have won four of their matchups. Brady has won five of the games, passing for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Rams have managed to sack Brady a respectable 13 times in those games, with help from Aaron Donald, of course.

The Rams won their most recent clash as Matt Stafford led them to victory over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round.

#4 – Seattle Seahawks (.500)

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks begin a small list of teams who had an even record when facing up against Tom Brady. Brady has won twice, while the Seahawks have won twice. Brady often struggles against the Seahawks. He passed for just seven touchdowns in those four games while throwing six interceptions.

The most famous clash between the two was, of course, Super Bowl XLIV, where Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated Seattle 28-24.

#3 – Arizona Cardinals (.500)

Tom Brady vs the Arizona Cardinals

Another team with an even record against the GOAT is the Arizona Cardinals. They have played Brady twice in his career, winning once and losing once. The two games faced against Arizona are the fewest he’s played against an NFL team other than the New England Patriots.

His only win against the Cardinals came back in 2004 with a 23-12 victory, while he lost to them in 2012 in a 20-18 defeat.

#2 – New Orleans Saints (.500)

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s struggles against the New Orleans Saints have been amplified since his switch to division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite knocking New Orleans out of the playoffs in 2020, in what was Drew Brees’ final game, Brady has always seemed to struggle against them.

Since the start of 2020, he’s thrown six interceptions against them, as well as losing all four regular-season clashes in that time. Tom Brady has won five and lost five all-time against the Saints, and even had a 4-1 record while a member of the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos, like the three other teams on this list, have an even record against the GOAT having won nine and lost nine of their 18 matchups. Brady was often pitted against Peyton Manning, the Broncos quarterback, while Brady was the Patriots' signal-caller.

One of the most memorable matchups between the teams came in week 12 of 2013. Tom Brady put on a masterclass in a 24-point comeback as he led the Pats to an overtime victory over Manning’s Broncos.

The Broncos are one of only two teams that have a winning record against the GOAT in the playoffs. They won three of their four playoff contests.

