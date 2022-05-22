5 NFL teams most likely to lose their crown of being division champs 

NFL prediction season is upon us.

With OTA's starting and team's trying to get an early read on which players are going to shine for them. You can never make too much of what happens in the preseason, nevermind OTA's, but it does act as a warm-up for what is to come later in the summer.

While some of the NFL's best practice and learn in shorts, it's our job to take a look at how some of the major offseason moves have affected each NFL division. Between the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons, four divisions changed leaders:

AFC North Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals NFC East Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys NFC South New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC West Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams

Heading into the 2022 season, let's take a look at five NFL teams most likely to lose their division crown:

AFC South: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

The Tennessee Titans are the team that is most likely to lose their back-to-back division crowns. The Titans were the number one seed in the AFC last season, but they have largely capitilzed on being a good team in a terrible division. The Texans and Jaguars have been two of the NFL's worst franchises, and the Colts have always been competitive, but have lacked production at quarterback. Things are slowly changing in the South. The Colts have added former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, a huge upgrade over Carson Wentz, while Jacksonville and Houston are slowly building competitive teams. While the Titans are still reliant on an aging Derrick Henry and without number one wide receiver AJ Brown, Ryan Tannehill will have to shoulder more of the burden, and that's not a good thing.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



3rd Overall Pick in the Draft

NFL MVP

All-Pro

4x Pro-Bowl

Conference Champion

Offensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year





Happy 37th birthday to @M_Ryan02 3rd Overall Pick in the DraftNFL MVPAll-Pro4x Pro-BowlConference ChampionOffensive Player of the YearOffensive Rookie of the Year #Falcons All-Time Leading Passer Happy 37th birthday to @M_Ryan02 🎂⭐ 3rd Overall Pick in the Draft⭐ NFL MVP⭐ All-Pro⭐ 4x Pro-Bowl⭐ Conference Champion⭐ Offensive Player of the Year⭐ Offensive Rookie of the Year⭐ #Falcons All-Time Leading Passerhttps://t.co/Do849Csiwa

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are still the best team in the AFC West. When you have Patrick Mahomes, that's just the way it is. However, the arm's race in the AFC West will definitely make it more difficult for the Chiefs to repeat. Every team in the division got stronger in major ways. The Broncos added Russell Wilson, the Raiders Devante Adams and the Chargers Khalil Mack. However, it is not a new addition that poses the biggest risk to Kansas City, but an up-and-coming superstar, Justin Herbert of the Chargers. His continued progression into NFL superstardom will be a definite challenge for Mahomes and company. The Chiefs will be dealing with a difficult schedule and adjusting to life without Tyreek Hill. There are enough questions there, and a deep roster of contending teams to question Kansas City's supremacy in the AFC West.

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are still the best team in this division, but the Philadelphia Eagles are ready to make their move. The Eagles have made several offseason moves to strengthen their place in the NFC East, including trading for AJ Brown and retaining Fletcher Cox. If quarterback Jalen Hurts can find his accuracy, the Eagles are poised to be real contenders. The Cowboys are still a talented team with the best quarterback in the division, but their window is slowly closing. Washington's defense should be back at the top of the league and the New York Giants are a team that is probably another year and a quarterback away from being a real threat.

NFC North: Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are a consistent threat to represent the NFC in the Superbowl thanks to Aaron Rodgers. As long as Rodgers is healthy, the Packers will be the favorites in the NFC North. The loss of Devante Adams obviously hurts, but the Packers are still talented on both sides of the ball and have one of the NFL's best coaches in Matt LaFleur. The Minnesota Vikings pose the biggest threat to the Packers reign. They have a relatively easy schedule, and with Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook leading the offense, the potential is there for them to score some points.

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Call it a Super Bowl hangover or something else, but the Los Angeles Rams, while still the favorites to win the NFC West, are in a, somewhat, precarious position to repeat. The Arizona Cardinals are a team that is going through their own turmoil thanks to their relationship with Kyler Murray, but the talent is still there for them to challenge the Rams. The biggest X-factor will be their long-time foe, the San Francisco 49ers.

If Trey Lance is able to take the team and make it his own, the schemes Kyle Shanahan will be able to draw up that will take advantage of his passing and running game will give the NFL nightmares.

