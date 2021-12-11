5 NFL teams likely to have a new starting QB in 2022 NFL season

The 2021 season is not yet over, but we already have some pointers on what the 2022 NFL season is going to look like, especially in terms of starting quarterbacks. Some teams will definitely be looking at new quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL season, this is due to a host of reasons, whether existing starters are not quite making the grade or because franchise legends will be calling time on their careers at the end of this season. We feature all such teams that, we believe, will most likely change starting quarterbacks going into the 2022 NFL season.

Teams that will have a new starting QB for the 2022 NFL season

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has been a great servant to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it looks increasingly like his time is finally up. He has not been able to inspire the Steelers to victories like he used to and his arm strength is not what it was. In many games, the Steelers have won in spite of him. There is a real danger that Mike Tomlin will have his first losing season as Steelers head coach and much of that is because the offense has not been firing with Ben Roethlisberger as their quarterback.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.



Rumors have abound that Ben Roethlisberger has already let the Steelers organization know that this will be his last season, even though he has been evasive in public. In terms of who the 2022 NFL season starting quarterback will be, it looks as if Pittsburgh will look to sign a veteran in free agency like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, or perhaps they may look to the draft. Backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins have not exactly shown that they can take up the mantle as yet going into the 2022 NFL season.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton is a head coach known for creating dazzling offensive plays. But to do so, he needs someone like Drew Brees. Their running backs are set for the 2022 NFL season with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. But on passing plays, they have not succeeded in replacing Drew Brees, which is not surprising given how great Brees was.

Emilio¹¹ 🇲🇽🏎️ @emilio_sedano

We need a QB, maybe not for this season that is completely gone, but look a good one for the next season. Or try with Ian Book, anyway we can't perform worst



#DALvsNO #Saints Not Winston, not Hill, not Siemian.We need a QB, maybe not for this season that is completely gone, but look a good one for the next season. Or try with Ian Book, anyway we can't perform worst Not Winston, not Hill, not Siemian.We need a QB, maybe not for this season that is completely gone, but look a good one for the next season. Or try with Ian Book, anyway we can't perform worst#DALvsNO #Saints

Nevertheless, there are better quarterbacks than Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill to fill those shoes. Dare we also say that even when Jameis Winston comes back from injured reserve, he may not be the guy that can turbocharge the Saints offense moving forward. They need another franchise quarterback to run the Sean Payton system. A stopgap measure will not do. Hence, for the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are most likely looking towards the draft to acquire their new man QB1.

