5 NFL teams with longest ever winning streaks

There have been some amazing winning streaks in NFL history. Some of them even span multiple seasons. Using just regular seasons, and excluding the postseason, these are the NFL teams with the longest winning streaks of all time. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, each appear twice in the top five.

Longest winning streaks in NFL history

#5 (tie) - Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos - 17

The Chicago Bears held the record for the longest winning streak in the NFL for nearly 70 years. They won their last four games of the 1933 season before going undefeated in 1934. Tied with a 17 game winning streak, the Denver Broncos were led by the legendary Peyton Manning at quarterback after he left the Colts. They won their final 11 games of 2012 and the first six of 2013 before losing.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Peyton Manning threw for 304 yds and 3 TDs as the Broncos extend their winning streak to 11 beating the Chiefs 38-3. ow.ly/grmAO Peyton Manning threw for 304 yds and 3 TDs as the Broncos extend their winning streak to 11 beating the Chiefs 38-3. ow.ly/grmAO

#3 (tie) - New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers - 18

The New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, won their final 12 games in 2003 and followed that up with six straight wins to open the 2004 season. Surprisingly, this is not even their longest winning streak. The Panthers also had an 18 game winning streak. When Cam Newton was at the peak of his career, they won their final four games in 2014 and opened 2015 with a huge 14 game winning streak.

#2 - New England Patriots - 21

The longest winning streak by Tom Brady and the Patriots spanned across three regular seasons. They won their final three games of 2006 and the first two games of the 2008 NFL season. In between, in 2007, was their perfect 16-0 regular season. It all totals up to a 21 game winning streak for what is widely considered the greatest NFL team of all time.

#1 - Indianapolis Colts - 23

The Indianapolis Colts hold the record for the longest winning streak across regular seasons in NFL history. Peyton Manning makes the top five twice, with two different teams. This record has stood for over a decade and will be difficult for any team to top. They started 2008 with a 3-4 record before winning nine straight. They then opened the 2009 season with a 14 game winning streak for a total of 23 wins.

Edited by Henno van Deventer