5 NFL teams set to under-perform in the 2022 season

With the 2022 NFL season slowly upon us, every team across the league will be hoping to improve on their performance in 2021. While there are plenty of teams who are likely to achieve that feat, not every team can. This can be due to a plethora of reasons. Many teams have had a bad offseason in 2022, losing key starters and not being able to replace them. These teams have seen their rivals improve, which makes their job even more difficult.

Here are five teams who will likely under-perform in 2022.

#1 - Tennessee Titans

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are one team we wouldn't be surprised to see under-perform in 2022. Tennessee lost both of their starting wide receivers from 2021. A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and Julio Jones entered free agency. While they did pick up Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams, he’s coming off an ACL injury and there’s no guarantee he hasn’t lost a step. They also drafted Treylon Burks, but like so many rookies there’s no way to know how effective he will be in the NFL in his first year.

Tennessee will also be hoping Derrick Henry can return to his god-like self after missing time due to an injury in 2021. Titans fans will be sweating over whether Henry can carry them like he has in previous years.

The Titans lost Pro Bowl guard Roger Saffold in free agency, and with all the change there’s serious doubt they will be able to win the AFC South, let alone top the AFC like in 2021.

#2 - New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Mac Jones will be in his second year and is likely to improve on his Pro Bowl rookie campaign. But there are plenty of reasons to suggest that the New England Patriots won’t be as good as their 2021 showing.

They lost one of the best cornerbacks in football, J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. New England also dealt starting guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for just a fifth-round draft selection. They attempted to replace Mason by drafting Cole Strange out of Chattanooga in round one of the 2022 NFL Draft, but got poor value for the pick, as displayed with this viral video of Sean McVay.

What people missed is Les Snead talking about what makes Cole Strange great and why they liked him so much.

Everyone saw Sean McVay's reaction to the #Patriots selecting Cole Strange in the first round.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are another team that is likely to under-perform in 2022. The main reason for this, of course, is their quarterback situation. Seattle traded their future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In return, they received Drew Lock and a plethora of draft picks. Lock is obviously a huge downgrade on Wilson, leaving the Seahawks with a quarterback room of Lock and Geno Smith, which is not ideal.

Seattle did pick stud offensive tackle Charles Cross in the 2022 NFL Draft, but with their signal-callers, they will do well to improve or even match their 7-10 record from 2021.

#4 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers will always contend in the NFC North as long as they have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But they might struggle to match their 2021 record of 13-4. Green Bay lost Davante Adams via trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, who was not only a matchup nightmare, but also Rodgers’ favorite target. Many NFL fans are wondering who exactly Rodgers will throw the ball to, as the offense adjusts to life without Adams.

Green Bay also lost one of their key defensive starters in Za’Darius Smith, who joined division rivals the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Smith’s loss will be felt hard by the Packers, and he will take his knowledge of their defense to a direct rival.

#5 - Dallas Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lost so many key starters during the 2022 NFL offseason, that it’s very possible they will miss out on the playoffs altogether this year. They traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency to Miami. Instead, they decided to pay Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury.

Perhaps more importantly though, they lost two starters on the offensive line, in La’El Collins and Connor Williams. They attempted to replace them by drafting Tyler Smith in round one this year, but rookie offensive lineman traditionally struggle in the NFL. There’s no guarantee that Dak Prescott and Dallas will be any threat in the 2022 NFL season.

AJ Brown weighs in on the Amari Cooper trade

