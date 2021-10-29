5 NFL teams that should stay away from making moves on 2021 trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is an interesting time for teams all around the league. The NFL has its deadline very early in the season, meaning teams must decide soon if they are buyers or sellers.

Yet some teams may also want to stand pat at the deadline and not make any major changes. Teams at the brink of contention might collapse if top talent is sent away for draft capital. In turn, top teams that add new pieces may not mesh with the incoming talent.

There is a fine line to walk in the NFL front office and these five teams should stick with the talent they have on the roster and let the deadline pass without any major moves.

5 NFL teams that should stand pat at the 2021 trade deadline

#5 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have spent years building the roster to the point it is at today. Panicking and making moves after a 4-3 start would be a bad idea. The only real position that is a problem is quarterback and the Browns seem to be content with Case Keenum if Baker Mayfield cannot play due to injury.

Trading away Odell Beckham Jr. is an idea that continues to come up as his fit with the Browns remains in question. Yet the team may even want to cut out that idea because regardless of his recent play, he is still an elite player.

Injuries can arise at any time and trading away a healthy star with potential may only hurt the team.

#4 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are at the other end of the NFL spectrum with a 1-5 record so far this year. The idea behind this franchise not making any major moves is that Urban Meyer can develop the talent he has on the roster right now.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Trevor Lawrence Weeks 1-3:



QB Rating 60.3

Comp Pct 54.2%

INT 7



Trevor Lawrence Weeks 4-6:



QB Rating 93.8

Comp Pct 66.3%

INT 1 Trevor Lawrence Weeks 1-3:QB Rating 60.3Comp Pct 54.2%INT 7 Trevor Lawrence Weeks 4-6:QB Rating 93.8Comp Pct 66.3%INT 1 https://t.co/h327R4ohzK

Players can get a full season to prove their value, and the Jaguars can then make evaluations in the NFL offseason about who should stay and who should go. This also allows the team to avoid sending away any potential surprise players who step up in the second half of the season.

On offense specifically, Trevor Lawrence can work with the group around him to avoid any major changes for the rookie during the season.

