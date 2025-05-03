5 NFL teams that should swing a Garrett Wilson trade feat. Broncos, Steelers and more 

Garrett Wilson earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season. The Ohio State Buckeyes product vindicated the team's decision to select him with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft.

However, Wilson is still searching for his first Pro Bowl invite and playoff appearance. The Jets have arguably failed to utilize his phenomenal skill set and are still searching for their first postseason appearance in years.

Wilson is losing patience, and there's a chance that he'll be on another team in the not-so-distant future. With that in mind, here's a closer look at five possible trade destinations heading into Year 4.

5 teams that should swing a Garrett Wilson trade

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a superstar tight end in Brock Bowers and a decent second-option wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers. However, the Raiders lack a true WR1.

Garrett Wilson can join the franchise and fill the need immediately. Plus, he'll be catching passes from Geno Smith while getting the chance to compete in the stacked AFC West.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were a win away from becoming the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games. However, the Philadelphia Eagles had other ideas.

The Chiefs have a young core of receivers with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice leading the charge. Plus, star tight end Travis Kelce is coming back for at least one more season.

However, the opportunity to add a proven pass-catching threat could be too good for Andy Reid to pass up on. Wilson has three straight 1,000+ receiving yards seasons to start his career. He could make it four upon joining Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Kansas City.

#3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders had a fairytale run to the NFC championship game in the 2024/25 campaign. However, their lack of variety in the pass-catching department was painfully obvious against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yes, the Commanders have Terry McLaurin, but he's not getting younger. Plus, the addition of Deebo Samuel feels more like a short-term fix rather than a long-term partnership.

Garrett Wilson could be added via a trade, and he'll get the chance to develop alongside franchise QB star Jayden Daniels. The pair have the same timeline and could dominate the NFC for the next decade.

#4. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have George Pickens and DK Metcalf as their starting wideout options for the 2025 season. However, in the lead-up to the preseason, there are constant trade rumors regarding Pickens.

Hence, Mike Tomlin's side could swap Pickens for Wilson and add a late-round draft pick as a sweetener to the deal. Wilson could help the Steelers become genuine deep postseason threats heading into the upcoming regular season.

#5. Denver Broncos

Every promising quarterback needs their star wide receiver. It's a cannon event in the NFL that leads to an elevation of quarterback play. Patrick Mahomes had Tyreek Hill, Josh Allen had Stefon Diggs and Joe Burrow has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Trading for Garrett Wilson has the potential to elevate Bo Nix's game. Sean Payton should seriously explore this avenue.

