Week 3 of NFL action will kick off tomorrow night with Thursday Night Football. The Carolina Panthers travel to take on the Houston Texans. The matchup will prove to be an important one as the Panthers are a team to watch out for currently.

The AFC North is tied at one win apiece. Who will break free as the true 1st place team? The NFC West has only one loss through all four teams. Will the Seahawks catch the rest of the division? There are a lot of competitive streaks that will be tested in Week 3. Here are 5 NFL teams to watch out for in Week 3.

Which Week 3 team will stay undefeated?

Carolina Panthers

As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers have removed themselves from the bottom of the NFC South. The unfortunate part is they must share the top with the current Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers will move to 3-0 for the season, with a win on Sunday. It would appear that Sam Darnold has found a new footing after being ejected from the New York Jets.

The Panthers have beaten the Jets and New Orleans Saints. They travel to take on the Houston Texans in Week 3, who are now putting rookie Davis Mills at quarterback. If the Panthers continue their winning streak against the Texans, they may be a dark horse playoff team to watch out for.

Tennesee Titans

The Tennessee Titans had a rough Week 1 for any team out there. The Arizona Cardinals defensively embarrassed the Titans in every facet of the game. Ryan Tannehill spent a lot of time on the turf as Chandler Jones amounted to a monster 5 sack day.

The Titans found a way to rebound in a come-from-behind victory during Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts in an important Week 3 contest. If the Titans can retain their winning ways, and Derick Henry can keep churning out rushing yards, the Titans will keep their rightful place at the top of the AFC South.

Kansas City Chiefs

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl hopeful team, there is some stiff competition in the AFC West. As it stands, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are the teams to beat. They both sit at 2-0 and have matchups that could propel them to 3-0 after Week 3.

If the Kansas City Chiefs can't beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, they could be playing catchup to the rest of the division. Although the Chargers narrowly lost last week, they are a very tough team. The Chiefs will have their hands full.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are 2-0 and can seemingly improve to 3-0 after Week 3. They host the New York Jets, who are currently in a great deal of trouble with rookie Zach Wilson leading the league with 5 INTs.

The Broncos record can be a bit misleading as all of their opponents thus far all have losing records. Both the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars are at the bottom of their divisions. The same goes for the visiting Jets.

However, the difference between a playoff team and a normal team is the ability to win games. Not winning tough divisional games, but finding ways to continue success against softer opponents. The Broncos have a softer schedule, which means they can run away with the division after Week 3.

Los Angeles Rams

After losing out on being conference champions in 2020, the Los Angeles Rams are a team on a mission to replicate their success as a playoff team in 2021.

Coach McVay has put together a solid team on both sides of the ball. Defensive stalwarts Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald lead the way. Offensively, the Rams have brought over one of the league's top passers in Matthew Stafford.

If the Rams can beat out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, they could very well turn into the number one team to beat in the NFC.

