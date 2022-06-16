5 NFL teams who'll still have to wait much longer to claim their first Super Bowl

The NFL is a what have you done for me lately league. When a team has had success with a certain offensive or defensive scheme, others are soon to copy them. However, NFL teams have quickly come to find out that there is no blueprint to winning, it's a league where anything can happen at any point.

To get through the long NFL season and win the Super Bowl, teams will battle injuries, players complaining about their time on the field, pressure from fans, and nevermind their opponents across the field.

You can look at the combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, along with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The desire to replicate their NFL success, but that is a case of easier said than done. Winning the Super Bowl takes complete organizational commitment, an immense amount of on-field talent and a little bit of luck.

Here are five teams who will have to wait a little bit longer for their first taste of NFL gold.

#5 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals seemed as if they were on the cusp of building an NFL champion. Head coach Kilff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray seemed like they were on the same page, but the holes in the relationship are apparent. Even though the team is coming off a successful season, their blowout playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams may have revealed a team built to win the regular season but not the playoffs.

#4 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals almost won the Super Bowl last season after Joe Burrow and company made comeback victories a habit. Although Burrow seemed to spend more time running away from defenders than throwing the ball to Ja'Marr Chase, the team made a name for itself with their second-half comebacks. What that really means is that a lot had to go right in terms of luck for the Bengals to make it to the Super Bowl. Can that good fortune repeat itself in the 2022 NFL season? With a stacked AFC, the Bengals will have a hard time repeating last year's success.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are a team that should be entering an NFL rebuilding phase, but the problem is they haven't built anything worth fixing. This Panthers team is still in the shadow of the peak Cam Newton years, when he led the 15-1 Panthers to the Super Bowl, only to lose to Von Miller and the Denver Broncos. Since then, the team has been in quarterback limbo and will go with Sam Darnold for another year or maybe trade for Baker Mayfield in a rushed attempt to win.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

Quick, can you name a player on the Atlanta Falcons not named Kyle Pitts? The Falcons are a team that is in full transition. They signed Marcus Mariota to mentor and pave the way for rookie Desmond Ridder. Unfortunately, the reality of the situation is that there is a good chance that neither will be the answer and their future starting quarterback will be playing college football in 2022. The Falcons are slowly building a team that may contend in the NFL, but they are years away from being a viable Super Bowl contender.

#1 - Tennessee Titans

Last season's number one seed in the AFC believes they have enough to compete for a Super Bowl in 2022. But when you look at the roster and how they matchup against the best in the AFC, the Titans are NFL pretenders. Ryan Tannehill's playoff struggles demonstrated that handing the ball off to Derrick Henry is the team's best option, but the star running back has taken his fair share of hits over the years. The team dealt AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and replaced him with rookie Treylon Burks and veteran Robert Woods. The Titans are still a playoff contender and co-favorites in the AFC South, but expecting them to beat out the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is unrealistic.

