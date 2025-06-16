5 NFL teams who will most likely make the 2025 playoffs after missing out in 2024

The Washington Commanders improved from four wins in 2023 to a legitimate contender last season. The franchise added quarterback Jayden Daniels, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, all of whom contributed to the team's 12-5 record and first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991.

Many of the NFL's current bottom-feeders are now hoping for a similar dramatic turnaround as the league gets ready for another season.

Here, we'll look at five teams that missed the playoffs last season but are likely going to play postseason football in 2025.

5 teams who will likely make 2025 NFL Playoffs after missing last year's postseason

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers finished fourth in the NFC West after a season marred by injuries. The team will look to contend for the division title again and aim for a deep playoff run if tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy can remain healthy this season.

The Niners' easy schedule is another factor that should help them in 2025. Only four of their games are against clubs that advanced to the playoffs last season.

San Francisco may surprise many by making another push to the Super Bowl in 2025 now that Robert Saleh is back to leading the defense.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

The atmosphere around the Bengals right now is not encouraging, with first-round selection Shemar Stewart putting up a rare rookie holdout and Trey Hendrickson continuing in a contract standoff. But with quarterback Joe Burrow leading one of the best offenses in the league, you always expect the Bengals to be in postseason contention.

The Bengals will need to lean on their offense again to reach the playoffs. Burrow and his supporting offensive cast can qualify for the playoffs this year, but it will be challenging because things are never simple with this club.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2025 season with expectations to win the NFC South for the first time since 2016. On paper, the team's offense appears to be strong, but how quarterback Michael Penix Jr. plays could ultimately determine everything.

With the addition of skilled pass rushers in the draft, the team's defense should also see a significant improvement. The Falcons' schedule includes only two games against teams that advanced to the playoffs last season from Week 6 to Week 18.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

With quarterback Dak Prescott back to full health, the Cowboys are expected to contend for a postseason berth in 2025. Additionally, wide receiver George Pickens should contribute big-play skills to the team's passing offense, relieving some of the pressure on CeeDee Lamb and elevating the offense.

However, it's not expected to be all smooth for Dallas, considering they play in a tough NFC East division that also includes the Washington Commanders and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is healthy again for the Jaguars after a 2024 campaign marred by injuries. With offensive coordinator Press Taylor and coach Doug Pederson still around, the quarterback will have a stable offensive system to work with. The team's receiving corps and offensive line should also be much stronger in 2025.

The fact that the team plays in the AFC South division, which is still one of the league's least difficult divisions, could also help. A divisional title is even possible for the Jags if they can win most of their divisional games and also a few ones outside.

The Jags can return to the playoffs provided they can reduce late-game turnovers and increase offensive efficiency.

