5 NFL teams with the worst salary cap space entering 2025 offseason

The 2025 NFL offseason will be important for teams planning rebuilds. Along with making additions, teams must keep their core roster intact. Furthermore, all 32 teams must fall under the league's salary cap for the year, which is expected to be announced soon.

Ad

As per reports, teams are budgeting for the cap to be around $265-275 million for the 2025 season. However, some teams are already above the salary cap heading into the offseason, leaving little room for improvement. On that note, here are five NFL teams with the worst salary cap space this year, according to OverTheCap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NFL teams with worst salary cap space in 2025

NFL: Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5 Atlanta Falcons

Ad

Trending

The Falcons are reported to be above the salary cap by $11,147,791 this offseason and $14,552,553 above the effective salary cap space. One reason for Atlanta's high salary cap is Kirk Cousins' four-year, $180 million deal, which the quarterback signed in 2024.

The Falcons need to make smart decisions about free agents as well this offseason to create cap space. They finished with an 8-9 record last season, failing to make the playoffs.

#4 Seattle Seahawks

Ad

The Seahawks are above the salary cap by a whopping $13,463,266 entering the 2025 offseason. They are also $16,746,604 above the effective salary cap space. Seattle could create cap space with a bold move by cutting quarterback Geno Smith, who has one year left on his three-year, $75 million deal.

The Seahawks need to act fast and make their decisions before the upcoming NFL draft to make some space for the rookies. Seattle finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record but did not qualify for the postseason.

Ad

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Bills are above the salary cap by $14,175,106 heading into the offseason and above the effective salary cap space by $17,293,068. Buffalo's star quarterback Josh Allen is the highest-paid player on the team. He inked a six-year, $258 million extension in 2021 but has been integral to the Bills' offense.

The franchise also needs to decide on the future of running back James Cook if they want to make space for new arrivals on their roster. The Bills made it to the AFC championship game this past season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

#2 Cleveland Browns

The Browns are above the salary cap by $30,168,764 in the offseason and above the effective salary cap space by $38,633,205. They are expected to restructure quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract in the coming weeks to free up some cap space.

However, the Browns still need to find ways to free up some cap space for new additions to their roster in the offseason. Cleveland ended the 2024 season with a dismal 3-14 record and will turn its focus to the NFL draft to lure top talents in the early rounds.

Ad

#1 New Orleans Saints

The Saints are in the worst salary cap situation among all teams in the NFL. They are $54,112,537 above the limit going into the 2025 offseason and $59,508,803 above the effective salary cap space.

New Orleans will need to make moves in the coming weeks, including trading, cutting or restructuring contracts for several players to get under the cap. The Saints ended last season with a 5-12 record and need to make some big moves this offseason if they want to make the playoffs next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.