5 NFL teams with WR duos earning over $20,000,000 per season feat. Bengals

The NFL has an array of WRs who take control of games with their unique skills. CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase rely on their route running, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle outpace defensive backs thanks to their speed, and DK Metcalf bulldozes his way through the defense.

Each of the above mentioned WRs make over $20,000,000 per season, and they contribute to their sides’ playoff pushes. With that in mind, let's examine five NFL teams with WR duos earning over $20,000,000 per campaign.

Five NFL teams with WR duos earning over $20,000,000 per season

1. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have the costliest wide receiver duo in the NFL. The Bengals are paying Ja'Marr Chase $40,250,000 annually and Tee Higgins $28,750,000 to catch passes from Joe Burrow.

Both WRs are key to the Bengals' Super Bowl plans and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles are shelling out good money to A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown earns $32,000,000 per year, while Smith earns $25,000,000 per year.

The investment paid off as the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, and the first of the Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts era.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

From one Super Bowl-winning wide receiver duo earning the big bucks to another, the Todd Bowles-coached Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two WRs, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, earning over $20,000,000.

Future Hall of Famer Evans is earning $20,500,000 while his long-time running mate Godwin makes $22,000,000 per season.

4. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have one of the most exciting wide receiver duos in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa is one happy trooper as he gets to throw the ball to perennial Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and the ultra-rapid Jaylen Waddle.

Hill earns $30,000,000 per year, while Waddle takes home $28,250,000. The duo will look to inspire the Dolphins to a deep postseason run in the 2025/26 campaign.

5. Washington Commanders

The Commanders are the latest team to add a $20,000,000-plus wide receiver to a wide receiver room with a similarly paid wideout. The franchise traded for Deebo Samuel, and he'll now play alongside Terry McLaurin in the capital.

Samuel makes $23,850,000, while McLaurin earns $23,200,000. The duo will catch passes from Jayden Daniels in 2025 and hope to go one or two better from last year's NFC Championship Game appearance.

