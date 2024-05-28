5 NFL TEs who will have a better statistical year than Falcons' Kyle Pitts feat. Sam LaPorta

Kyle Pitts made a major impact with the Atlanta Falcons during his rookie year in the 2021 NFL season. He exceeded 1,000 yards and appeared to be on his way to being among the best tight ends in the entire league. He suffered a disappointing second season, recording just 356 yards, but bounced back with 667 yards and a career-high in touchdowns last year.

Now entering the 2024 NFL season, Kyle Pitts appears to be in a good spot to potentially have a breakout year. The Falcons changed head coaches and also brought in star quarterback Kirk Cousins, significantly improving his projections. While he could have a career year, here are five tight ends who will still likely have a better statistical season.

TEs projected for a better 2024 NFL season than Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

#1 - Travis Kelce

Some rumors swirled this offseason that Travis Kelce may be nearing retirement, but he instead siged a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has consistently been the best tight end in recent years and is basically a lock to be a future Hall of Famer. He has shown no signs of slowing down, so there is little reason to believe that he won't turn in another huge year.

#2 - George Kittle

Despite playing in a loaded San Francisco 49ers offense, George Kittle continues to put up huge numbers. He has recorded at least 60 receptions for 765 yards and six touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. With Brandon Aiyuk rumored to be seeking a trade, Kittle's role could potentially increase even further in 2024.

#3 - Sam LaPorta

While Kyle Pitts was extremely impressive during his rookie season, Sam LaPorta was arguably even better during his. His 86 receptions and 10 touchdowns both exceeded Pitts by a wide margin. Entering his second season with the Detroit Lions, LaPorta appears to be a key piece of their high-powered offense.

#4 - Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills shockingly moved on from Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis during the offseason, vacating a ton of targets in their high-powered passing game. Dalton Kincaid may be the top candidate to see the biggest increase in his workload. He flashed elite potential during his rookie year and has an extremely bright outlook in 2024.

#5 - Mark Andrews

While Mark Andrews missed most of last season recovering from an injury, he has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL whenever he has been healthy. He exceeded 700 yards in each of his past four healthy seasons, giving him a much higher ceiling than Pitts in the upcoming 2024 NFL season playing in one of the best offenses in the league.

