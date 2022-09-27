5 NFL trades that should go through in October

The official trade deadline for the 2022 NFL season is November 1st. This gives all NFL teams the entire month of October to continue analyzing their rosters and determine if they want to hit the trade market to improve their rosters for a potential playoff push later in the year.

Teams that are trading away players often don't appear to have much of a chance of making the playoffs at the end of the year. Players they consider trading often depend on their current contract situation and value in the trade market.

All things considered, here are three NFL trades that could potentially go through before the deadline.

#1 - Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons to Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons LB Deion Jones

Deion Jones is one of the best defensive players on the Atlanta Falcons, who are currently going through a complete rebuild. He also carries just a $1.1 million base salary for the 2022 NFL season, making him an attractive option for teams looking for a linebacker in the middle of their defense.

The Dallas Cowboys are one landing spot that makes a ton of sense. Adding a proven linebacker would free up young superstar Micah Parsons to line up as a pass rusher even more than he already does. Jones is also familiar with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was previously the Falcons head coach.

#2 - Denzel Mims, New York Jets to Green Bay Packers

New York Jets WR Denzel Mims

Denzel Mims was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After a disappointing rookie season, the Jets used their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Garrett Wilson, burying Mims further down the depth chart as he struggles to find playing time.

The Jets don't appear to have much need for Mims, so his youth and favorable rookie contract may be more valuable to them on the trade market than on their roster. The Green Bay Packers could be interested in adding another young wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers to throw to in a committee approach to replacing the massive production left behind by Davante Adams.

#3 - Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans TE Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans before the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Titans have no long-term commitment to Hooper, who is currently in a timeshare at tight end with Geoff Swaim, making his contract extremely tradeable.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason. Tom Brady has always been known to utilize his tight ends as much as any other quarterback, but so far, Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph have offered little production at the position for the Buccaneers.

Acquiring Hooper could provide a needed boost to the Buccaneers offense. They have struggled to get things rolling through three games so far.

#4 - Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears to Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears EDGE Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn is a proven pass rusher with the ability to help any NFL defense put additional pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears are going through a complete rebuild of the entire roster, so a player who recorded 18.5 sacks last season is one of their most valuable assets in the trade market.

Quinn is set to make $13.2 million in AAV on his contract over the next three seasons, so he's relatively affordable for a player of his caliber. The Miami Dolphins are the only remaining undefeated team in the AFC through three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, but they lack a true edge rusher on their roster.

Quinn could fix one of the Dolphins' biggest weaknesses, making them even more of a Super Bowl contender than they already are. They also have the seventh-most available cap space in the NFL, so they have the flexibility to make it work.

#5 - Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks to Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks CB Sidney Jones

The Seattle Seahawks could realistically be sellers at the NFL trade deadline, especially with their weakness at quarterback after failing to sign a significant replacement for the traded Russell Wilson. If the Seahawks fall out of playoff contention and decide to trade some of their players, cornerback Sidney Jones seems to be a likely candidate.

Jones is a solid cornerback who plays part-time for the Seahawks and may be more valuable for the organization to trade for draft capital than to keep in his current role. He is currently on a one-year contract worth just $3.6 million, qualifying him as a likely trade candidate.

The Baltimore Ravens defense has recently struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks, allowing the most passing yards per game in the 2021 season and the most so far in the 2022 NFL season through Week 3. Jones could be an option for them if they want to upgrade their passing defense.

