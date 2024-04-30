5 NFL trades that could potentially happen before start of 2024 NFL season feat. Tee Higgins to Patriots

The 2024 NFL Draft took place a few days ago, and teams have started positioning themselves for the next season. Despite many anticipating some star players getting traded during the draft, it eventually didn't happen.

However, we could see some big names getting moved in the months before the new season begins. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals may need to cut costs, which could result in losing some players.

In this article, we explore five potential trades that could happen before the season begins in September.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NFL trades that could potentially happen

Deebo Samuel: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

#1 Deebo Samuel to Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel's name was brought up in trade discussions prior to the draft and during the draft as well. Despite the 49ers' inability to reach a deal, the 28-year wideout's departure remains a possibility.

The 49ers can't keep both Samuel and Bradon Aiyuk together because they have to pay Brock Purdy soon. A team like the Washington Commanders could trade for Samuel because they can easily afford his contract, and the veteran player would be a huge help for their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Samuel's ability to be a dual-threat on offense could unlock the Commanders' offense under Kliff Kingsbury. Last season, the 49ers star had 60 receptions for 892 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He also rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries.

#2 Tee Higgins to New England Patriots

Tee Higgins requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. So far, no team has progressed in trade discussions for the wide receiver, but given that the Bengals are also not close to a new deal with him, an exit remains possible.

The Patriots did draft wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but they still don't have a true WR1. They can afford to offer Higgins an extension, and if they trade for him, the 25-year-old wide receiver could help in Drake Maye's growth as the new franchise quarterback.

Despite playing second fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase for the last three years, Higgins has 190 receptions for 2,776 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 42 games for the franchise. His production will likely increase when he becomes a team's WR1, and the Patriots can offer him that role.

#3 Brandon Aiyuk to Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandon Aiyuk: Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

As mentioned above, Brandon Aiyuk is a player that the San Francisco 49ers could lose if they don't trade away Deebo Samuel. The 26-year-old wide receiver is in the final year of his contract, and it will be tough for the 49ers to offer him an extension with their current roster.

The 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and that further hinted that the franchise could be willing to move one of their top receivers.

If the 49ers trade away Aiyuk, then the Pittsburgh Steelers still remain the frontrunner to land him. The AFC North franchise drafted Roman Wilson last week, but Aiyuk is the type of player who would perfectly complement their offense and make the job easy for George Pickens.

Last season, Aiyuk had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the 49ers. The Steelers strengthened their offensive line via the draft, and with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their quarterbacks, they have the potential to make a deep run next season.

#4 Trey Hendrickson to Jacksonville Jaguars

Trey Hendrickson: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Tee Higgins is not the only Bengals player to request a trade this offseason, as Trey Hendrickson also wants to secure a long-term deal. The Bengals can't afford to extend Hendrickson, so an exit for the defensive end remains on the table.

Hendrickson has played a huge role in his team's success since arriving in Cincinnati three years ago, and he was a big part of their run to the Super Bowl in 2022. In 48 games for the Bengals, he has recorded 71 solo tackles, 38 assists and 39.5 sacks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a potential landing spot for the 29-year-old player, as the AFC South franchise can pair him up with Arik Armstead and Josh Allen to have one of the best pass-rushing defenses in the league.

If the Jaguars want to win a Super Bowl with Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback, their defense must improve, and adding the Bengals star would make a lot of sense.

Although they have to extend Trevor Lawrence's contract, the Jaguars can still afford Hendrickson and extend his contract.

#5 Tee Higgins to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are another team that could be interested in trading for Tee Higgins. The NFC North franchise made the NFC Championship Game last season and came very close to reaching the Super Bowl.

They have drafted very well in recent years, and with Jared Goff playing the best football of his career, this is a great opportunity for the Lions to go all in for a Super Bowl run. The Lions recently signed Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million deal, and their projected cap space for next year is $98 million. (OverTheCap)

With wide receiver Jameson Williams still not ready to be a dependable WR2, adding a player like Higgins will be a huge boost for the team. The Lions have all the pieces required to win the Super Bowl, and if they pair St. Brown with Higgins, their offense could be unstoppable.

It has been evident that Jared Goff performs extremely well when there's good talent around him and given how the teams in their division have gotten better this offseason, a move for a prolific receiver like Higgins makes a lot of sense.

An offense featuring Sam LaPorta, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery could be difficult to stop for any NFL team and could win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.