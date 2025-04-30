5 NFL trades that could potentially happen before the start of 2025 NFL season ft. Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Kirk Cousins

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and most teams have sorted out their main needs heading into the upcoming regular season. However, there is still work to be done for a plethora of franchises.

Ad

With the trade deadline a couple of months away, let's explore five potential trades that could occur before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five NFL trades that could potentially happen before the start of 2025 NFL season

1. Garrett Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys entered the draft with a clear need at wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb was double and occasionally triple-teamed last season due to the lack of an elite second option.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the Cowboys did not select a wideout, leaving the WR2 role vacant heading into training camp. The franchise could be in the market for a high-caliber running mate for Lamb, and that's where Garrett Wilson comes in.

Ad

Wilson's talents weren't fully utilized during his time with the New York Jets. If the silky route runner opts to demand a trade, then the Cowboys could be an interesting option.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Kirk Cousins to the New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr is in danger of missing most (if not all) of the 2025 regular season. The Saints selected Tyler Shough in Round 2 of this year's draft as a possible replacement for the perennial Pro Bowler.

However, the franchise might need to bring in a proven performer if they're looking to end their playoff drought. Kirk Cousins is a player who ticks the box.

Cousins has something to prove after a forgettable second half of the 2024 regular season. A trade to the Saints might be what the four-time Pro Bowler needs to give himself a last hurrah in the NFL.

Ad

3. George Pickens to the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason. They then added LaJohntay Wester via the draft.

However, adding a dynamic pass catcher like George Pickens might be too tantalizing to pass up on. Pickens enters a contract year in 2025, and the Steelers might want to move on while they can still get some draft capital. Furthermore, a pass-catching duo of Pickens and Zay Flowers could help Lamar Jackson win his first Lombardi Trophy.

Ad

4. Trey Hendrickson to the Washington Commanders

Trey Hendrickson has demanded a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals due to the lack of a new and improved contract. The Washington Commanders could be an elite destination for the Pro Bowler.

5. Tyreek Hill to the Las Vegas Raiders

Tyreek Hill has hinted at wanting out of Miami. The future Hall of Famer remains one of the most dynamic offensive threats in the NFL.

A move to Las Vegas could give Hill's career a boost. Playing under Pete Carroll and catching passes from Geno Smith could keep Hill in All-Pro talks for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.