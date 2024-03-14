5 non-QBs with the largest 2024 cap hits feat. Aaron Donald's $34,100,000 liability

The NFL salary cap has increased to $255.4 million in 2024, and with that, some players are seeing massive increases in their salaries.

Although quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL, others are taking up a good chunk of teams' cap hits.

Five non-QBs with the largest 2024 cap hits

#5 Trent Williams, LT, $31.5M

Trent Williams is the highest-paid OL in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers starting left tackle Trent Williams has a cap hit of $31.5 million entering the 2024 season.

Williams was sixth on this list on Wednesday, behind Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers, but the wide receiver was released.

Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2021, which made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

#4 Aaron Donald, $34.1M

Donald is a game-changing player on defense, and to no surprise, he's one of the highest-paid non-QBs in the NFL.

Donald is coming off a bit of a down season, with eight sacks and 53 tackles. In 2022, the Rams re-negotiated Donald's contract extension signed in 2018. The new deal added $40 million over the last three years of the original six-year, $135 million deal.

At the time, Donald was the first non-QB to average more than $30 million per season.

#3 Keenan Allen, $34.7M

Keenan Allen has a $34.7M cap hit

Keenan Allen has a $34.7M cap hit entering the 2024 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver signed a four-year, $80.1 million contract extension in 2020 as he enters the final year of his deal. Last season, Allen recorded 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

#2 Joey Bosa, $36.6M

Joey Bosa has a $36.6M cap hit

Joey Bosa was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the third overall pick in 2016.

In 2020, he signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension, which sees him have a $36.6 million cap hit in 2024. Last season, Bosa played nine games due to an injury but still recorded 6.5 sacks and 20 tackles.

#1 Khalil Mack, $38.5M

Khalil Mack is the third Charger on this list.

Khalil Mack has the highest non-QB cap hit in the NFL in 2024 and is also the third Los Angeles Chargers player on this list.

Mack has a cap hit of $38.5 million in 2024 after signing a six-year, $141 million extension in 2018. He's in the final year of his deal, but Mack is expected to revise his deal with the Chargers, which will likely lower his cap hit.