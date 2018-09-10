Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Observations From The NFL This Sunday

Joseph Peischl
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
36   //    10 Sep 2018, 22:20 IST

NFL IS BACK!!!!
NFL IS BACK!!!!

Football is finally back and in full swing. It's an amazing thing to have the NFL playing real games that matter. This Sunday there were a lot of storylines going into the weekend some of which met expectations while others created even more questions. This is what makes the NFL the best sport in the United States.

Week one has created some big-time stories which have the possibility to keep unfolding throughout the whole year. These are my 5 observations of the first Sunday in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is the most important QB in the NFL

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Every single Packers and NFL fan held their collective breath when Aaron Rodgers went down grabbing at his knee. Losing a star on opening Sunday is never something anyone wants to see especially when it's Aaron Rodgers.

When he went down and backup QB Deshone Kizer came in, the complexity of not just the game but the entire season for the Green Bay Packers changed. Then Aaron Rodgers came back in the second half and off to the races he went.

Rodgers took over the game and there was no stopping him until they won that game. Aaron Rodgers going down would have ended Green Bay's season and now the hopes are that he is healthy enough to play all 16 games.


Joseph Peischl
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a born and raised sports and wrestling fan from a small town about thirty minutes outside of Philadelphia. Now following my dreams writing about sports and wrestling. My articles will be opinionated giving my thoughts and feelings on the sports and wrestling world.
